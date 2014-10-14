FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-week high as stocks, dollar tumble
October 14, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-week high as stocks, dollar tumble

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold retained sharp gains on
Tuesday to trade near its highest in four weeks, boosted by
falling appetite for risk as equities and the dollar tumbled on
global growth worries. 
    The sell-off in the stock markets saw the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) attracting investors for
the first time in a month after heavy outflows.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,235.16 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after jumping 1.1 percent in the previous session
when it also hit a four-week peak of $1,237.30.
    * Other precious metals were well-supported due to the
weaker dollar.
    * Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as
the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the
greenback posted its worst day in a year after comments from
Federal Reserve officials hinted at delays in expected interest
rate hikes. 
    * Fed officials said over the weekend that a sharp slowdown
in the global economy could delay an increase in U.S. interest
rates. Higher rates would have boosted the dollar, but dented
the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold.
    * Those remarks followed soft industrial data out of
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, and lowered global
growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. 
    * Assets such as gold and the Japanese yen gained as
investors sought safety from riskier assets such as equities.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the No.1 gold ETF and a
good proxy for investor sentiment, rose 1.79 tonnes to 761.23
tonnes on Monday - the fund's first inflow since Sept. 10.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a
barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle
East producers signalled they would keep output high even if
that meant lower prices.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Current account Aug 
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 
    0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug 
    1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1235.16    -1.64    -0.13
 Spot silver          17.46     0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum       1269.5      9.7     0.77
 Spot palladium       783.2      4.5     0.58
 Comex gold          1235.7      5.7     0.46
 Comex silver        17.495     0.15     0.86
 Euro                1.2717                  
 DXY                 85.349                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
