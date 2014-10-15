FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips but global growth worries keep prices near 4-week high
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 15, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips but global growth worries keep prices near 4-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold eased for a second
session on Wednesday as the dollar rebounded modestly from sharp
losses but the safe-haven metal still held close to four-week
highs on lingering worries over the global economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,229.10 an ounce
by 0037 GMT. The metal hit a four-week peak of $1,237.90 on
Tuesday, before paring gains to close 0.4 percent lower. 
    * Gold has been well-bid since last week on increasing
concerns over the health of the global economy. Global equities
tumbled, while the economic uncertainty and its potential impact
on U.S. monetary policy sent the dollar lower, boosting gold's
appeal as a hedge.
    * On Tuesday, however, the dollar recovered slightly as the
euro and sterling nursed losses. 
    * Economic data from Europe continued to be weak, a factor
that could keep gold prices supported. 
    * The German government sharply lowered its growth forecasts
for this year and next, euro zone industrial production tumbled
in August, and a closely watched German economic sentiment index
registered its first negative reading since November 2012, at
the height of the euro zone crisis. 
    * More Chinese and U.S. economic data later in the day could
provide cues for gold prices.
    * Meanwhile, litigation alleging that Deutsche Bank AG
, Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC Plc illegally
fixed the price of silver has been centralized in Manhattan
federal court. 
    * India's September gold imports jumped sharply to $3.75
billion ahead of the wedding and festival season, data from the
trade ministry showed. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    *  Brent crude prices marked their biggest decline in more
than three years on Tuesday and U.S. and German debt attracted
buyers on lingering anxiety over world economic growth.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Consumer prices Sep 
    0130 China Producer prices Sep 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug 
    1500 U.S. Federal budget Sep

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change  Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1229.1   -3.25     -0.26
 Spot silver         17.27   -0.15     -0.86
 Spot platinum      1260.9     1.6      0.13
 Spot palladium     784.16   -3.59     -0.46
 Comex gold         1229.6    -4.7     -0.38
 Comex silver        17.32  -0.083     -0.48
 Euro               1.2646                  
 DXY                85.893                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.