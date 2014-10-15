FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips but global growth worries could support
#Gold Market Report
October 15, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips but global growth worries could support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold eases for second session as dollar steadies
    * Shift away from risk to provide support -dealer
    * Coming up: U.S. retail sales  at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gold eased for a second
session on Wednesday as the dollar and equities edged up after
sharp losses, but lingering worries over the global economy
could support the safe-haven metal. 
    Spot gold had slipped 0.5 percent to $1,226.35 an
ounce by 0623 GMT. The metal hit a four-week peak of $1,237.90
on Tuesday, before paring gains to close the day 0.4 percent
lower. 
    Asian stocks regained a semblance of stability following
days of steep losses, but sentiment remained fragile as benign
Chinese inflation data and gloom in the euro zone economy added
to signs of a faltering global economic recovery. 
    The modest strength in the dollar is pressuring precious
metals, said Jason Cerisola, a metals dealer at MKS Group.
    "But the overall 'risk off' mentality in the markets at
present should provide a bid to the (precious metals) complex
alongside the lower U.S. yields," Cerisola said in a note.
    "Gold is likely to remain range-bound with a break of either
$1,220 or $1,240 needed for the next leg in either direction."
    Bullion has been well-bid since last week on increasing
concerns over the health of the global economy. Global equities
tumbled, while the economic uncertainty and its potential impact
on U.S. monetary policy sent the dollar lower, boosting gold's
appeal as a hedge.
    Economic data from Europe continued to be weak, a factor
that could keep gold prices supported despite the short-term
losses. 
    The German government sharply lowered its growth forecasts
for this year and next, euro zone industrial production tumbled
in August, and a closely watched German economic sentiment index
registered its first negative reading since November 2012, at
the height of the euro zone crisis. 
    U.S. economic data later in the day could provide further
cues for gold prices.
    Meanwhile, gold was also getting some support from physical
markets.
    India's September gold imports nearly doubled to $3.75
billion from the month before, ahead of the country's wedding
and festival season, showing increasing appetite in the world's
second biggest gold consumer. 
    In top buyer China, physical trading activity remained
strong as seen on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, with premiums
holding at about $4 an ounce.

    PRICES AT 0623 GMT        
 Metal             Last      Change    Pct chg
                                       
 Spot gold          1226.35        -6    -0.49
 Spot silver          17.18     -0.24    -1.38
 Spot platinum       1247.8     -11.5    -0.91
 Spot palladium      781.72     -6.03    -0.77
 Comex gold          1226.8      -7.5    -0.61
 Comex silver        17.225    -0.178    -1.02
 Euro                1.2644                   
 DXY                  85.92                   
                                       
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
