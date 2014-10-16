FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Flight to safety keeps gold near one-month high
#Gold Market Report
October 16, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Flight to safety keeps gold near one-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gold retained sharp overnight
gains on Thursday to trade near its highest in over a month as
investors sought safety amid increasing concerns over a slump in
the global economy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,239.90 an ounce by 0025
GMT. The metal rose to its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,249.30
in the previous session, before paring some gains to close up
0.7 percent. 
    * Stocks took a pounding on Wednesday, although Wall Street
managed to pedal back from its steepest lows after U.S. and
Chinese inflation data fanned worries about a global slowdown.
    * Flight from risk resulted in a massive rally in U.S.
Treasuries, pushing the benchmark 10-year note's yield as low as
1.865 percent, its lowest level since May 2013. Oil and the
dollar also took a hit. 
    * Investors were spooked after U.S. retail sales declined in
September as consumers pulled back on spending for a range of
items, while producer prices dropped for the first time in over
a year. 
    * Weak U.S. data could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay a
hike in interest rates, a potential boost for
non-interest-bearing gold.
    * The disappointing data followed data from China that
showed a drop in China's inflation rate to a five-year low. The
United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks
falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices.
    * Safe-haven assets such as bullion, the Japanese yen and
bonds all benefited from the growth fears.
    * But concerns still prevailed over how much further gold
could climb after the metal was unable to maintain all of its
gains in the previous session.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment,
said its holdings fell 0.27 percent to 759.14 tonnes on
Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * A sharp slide in Japanese stocks led Asian equities down
on Thursday, as a maelstrom of concern about global growth drove
U.S. Treasury yields lower and weighed on the dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Foreign direct investment Sep 
    0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Oct 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Oct

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1239.9    -0.67     -0.05
 Spot silver          17.4        0         0
 Spot platinum     1250.24    -4.06     -0.32
 Spot palladium        763        0         0
 Comex gold         1240.3     -4.5     -0.36
 Comex silver       17.445   -0.019     -0.11
 Euro               1.2829                   
 DXY                84.847                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
