PRECIOUS-Gold set to post second weekly gain on safe-haven demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold was poised for a second straight week of gains on Friday as persistent fears over the health of the global economy took a toll on global equities and the dollar, bringing in safe-haven bids for the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.58 an ounce by 0031 GMT. The metal is up 1.3 percent for the week after reaching a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were also headed for a weekly gain of 1.5 percent. Among other precious metals, platinum was headed for a weekly gain, while palladium was eyeing a loss of over 3 percent. * Crude oil prices fell to a four-year low before rebounding and global equity markets declined again on Thursday as investors fretted about world growth and a resurgent European debt crisis after two years of stability. * Fresh data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped pan-world stock indexes pare losses, though concerns lingered. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and industrial output rose sharply in September, positive signals that helped ease fears over the economic outlook. * Gold got a boost along with other safe-haven assets such as bonds and the Japanese yen. * In a sign of higher investor interest, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.24 percent to 760.94 tonnes on Thursday. * Gold smuggling into India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, is becoming more risky for couriers following a surge in seizures and less profitable for the gangs behind the practice. * The London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, will take charge of London's platinum and palladium pricing, also known as "fixes", from Dec. 1, replacing a teleconference with an electronic platform. * The London Bullion Market Association appointed Morgan Stanley as a market maker on Thursday, underscoring the ambitions of some banks to expand into precious metals trading while others exit due to stringent regulations. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The yen started trade on Friday well off its highs after another choppy session overnight where some calm returned to Wall Street thanks to encouraging U.S. data that helped take the edge off global growth jitters. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep 1230 U.S. Building permits Sep 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct PRICES AT 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1238.58 -0.12 -0.01 Spot silver 17.36 0.04 0.23 Spot platinum 1257.9 20.5 1.66 Spot palladium 751.72 16.92 2.3 Comex gold 1239.3 -1.9 -0.15 Comex silver 17.385 -0.052 -0.3 Euro 1.2805 DXY 84.926 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)