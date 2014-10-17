FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold set to post second weekly gain on safe-haven demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 17, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set to post second weekly gain on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold was poised for a second
straight week of gains on Friday as persistent fears over the
health of the global economy took a toll on global equities and
the dollar, bringing in safe-haven bids for the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.58 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. The metal is up 1.3 percent for the week after
reaching a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.
    * U.S. gold futures were also headed for a weekly
gain of 1.5 percent. Among other precious metals, platinum
 was headed for a weekly gain, while palladium was
eyeing a loss of over 3 percent.
    * Crude oil prices fell to a four-year low before rebounding
and global equity markets declined again on Thursday as
investors fretted about world growth and a resurgent European
debt crisis after two years of stability. 
    * Fresh data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped
pan-world stock indexes pare losses, though concerns lingered. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and industrial output
rose sharply in September, positive signals that helped ease
fears over the economic outlook. 
    * Gold got a boost along with other safe-haven assets such
as bonds and the Japanese yen.
    * In a sign of higher investor interest, SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings rose 0.24 percent to 760.94 tonnes on
Thursday. 
    * Gold smuggling into India, the world's second-biggest
consumer of the precious metal, is becoming more risky for
couriers following a surge in seizures and less profitable for
the gangs behind the practice. 
    * The London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd, will take charge of London's
platinum and palladium pricing, also known as "fixes", from Dec.
1, replacing a teleconference with an electronic platform.
 
    * The London Bullion Market Association appointed Morgan
Stanley as a market maker on Thursday, underscoring the
ambitions of some banks to expand into precious metals trading
while others exit due to stringent regulations. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen started trade on Friday well off its highs after
another choppy session overnight where some calm returned to
Wall Street thanks to encouraging U.S. data that helped take the
edge off global growth jitters. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep 
    1230 U.S. Building permits Sep 
    1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct

    PRICES AT 0031 GMT    
 Metal            Last       Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold          1238.58    -0.12     -0.01
 Spot silver          17.36     0.04      0.23
 Spot platinum       1257.9     20.5      1.66
 Spot palladium      751.72    16.92       2.3
 Comex gold          1239.3     -1.9     -0.15
 Comex silver        17.385   -0.052      -0.3
 Euro                1.2805                   
 DXY                 84.926                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.