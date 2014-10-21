FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains to trade near one-month high
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 21, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains to trade near one-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold retained overnight gains
on Tuesday to trade near a one-month high as Asian equities and
the dollar marked time, with markets awaiting China and U.S.
data to gauge the strength of the global economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,245.50 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session. 
    * Gold jumped to a one-month high of $1,249.30 last week as
fears over a slowdown in the global economy sent investors
chasing after safe-haven assets. 
    * Friday's U.S. data on consumer sentiment and housing
starts calmed some nerves, but jitters remained, leaving
investors to closely scrutinise economic data.
    * Data due at 0200 GMT is expected to show that China's
economy grew at its weakest pace in more than five years in the
third quarter as a property downturn weighed on demand, raising
the chances of more aggressive policy steps from the government.
 
    * Focus was also on Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and
Thursday's European manufacturing reports.   
    * Despite the slowdown fears, SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 1.18 percent to 751.97 tonnes on Monday. 
    * Gold prices will lag industrial precious metals platinum
and palladium in 2015, analysts polled by Reuters predict, as a
gradually stabilising world economy favours raw materials over
so called "defensive" assets. 
    * India's central bank will not change its gold import
rules, sources with knowledge of the matter said, responding to
a report that the world's second-largest consumer of the
precious metal was keen to limit imports. 
    * Physical demand in India will also be keenly watched as
the country celebrates the festival of Dhanteras and Diwali this
week - key periods for gold purchases.     
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks balked at the starting gate on Tuesday, as
investors looked past solid gains on Wall Street overnight to
Chinese economic growth figures due later in the session.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China GDP Q3 
    0200 China Industrial output Sep 
    0200 China Retail sales Sep 
    0200 China Urban investment Sep 
    1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1245.5    -0.6    -0.05
 Spot silver         17.38       0        0
 Spot platinum     1258.75   -0.05        0
 Spot palladium      757.3    -2.7    -0.36
 Comex gold         1246.3     1.6     0.13
 Comex silver         17.4   0.046     0.27
 Euro               1.2797                 
 DXY                84.995                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.