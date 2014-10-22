FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-week top amid China slowdown woes
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
October 22, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 6-week top amid China slowdown woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest level since early September on Wednesday, supported by
concerns over slower economic growth in China. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,247.45 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,255.20, which
was its loftiest since Sept. 10.
    * U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,248.10
an ounce.
    * China's central bank is likely to hold its line against an
interest rate cut even as economic growth slows to a
quarter-century trough, as the politics of reform influence the
conduct of monetary policy. 
    * Data released on Tuesday showed the world's second-largest
economy grew an annual 7.3 percent in the third quarter, the
weakest pace since early 2009. 
    * The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate
bonds on the secondary market and may decide as soon as December
with a view to begin purchases early next year. Policymakers are
desperate to revive the euro zone economy, which is barely
growing. 
    * The Shanghai Gold Exchange is working on plans for China's
first forwards and options in gold, potentially putting China
ahead in the race to set an Asian pricing benchmark that might
eventually rival the London gold fix. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.18 percent to
751.97 tonnes on Monday - the biggest daily percentage drop in a
year. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro flirted with one-week lows following a Reuters
report that the European Central Bank is considering buying
corporate bonds, while Asian shares tracked strong gains on Wall
Street.  
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1100  U.S.      Weekly mortgage market index
    1230  U.S.      Consumer prices                     Sep
    1530  U.S.      Cleveland Fed consumer prices       Sep
        
  Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1247.45   -1.69   -0.14    -20.23
  Spot Silver        17.46   -0.04   -0.23    -36.94
  Spot Platinum    1275.25    2.25   +0.18     -8.45
  Spot Palladium    771.88    0.08   +0.01     18.30
  COMEX GOLD DEC4  1248.10   -3.60   -0.29    -20.34         2235
  COMEX SILVER DEC4  0.18    0.00    -0.25    -99.37          298
  Euro/Dollar       1.2712
  Dollar/Yen        107.00
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.