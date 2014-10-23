PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,240; economic data eyed for cues

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,240 an ounce on Thursday after dipping overnight on a stronger dollar, but caution prevailed ahead of a host of global economic data and on further outflows from bullion funds. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,241.60 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session. Wednesday's loss took gold away from a six-week high of $1,255.20 hit earlier in the week. * The dollar is holding near a one-week high against a basket of major currencies reached on Wednesday. * U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September, painting a weak inflation picture that should give the Federal Reserve ample room to keep interest rates low for a while. * A slight uptick in September U.S. CPI data, a 0.1 percent rise versus a mean forecast of no change, helped push U.S. Treasury yields up, supporting the greenback. * Investors will be eyeing data from China, Europe and the United States on Thursday to gauge the health of the global economy. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 749.87 tonnes on Wednesday - their lowest since late 2008. * Flows in and out of the fund tend to influence prices due to the size of its holdings. * The volume of gold sold forward by mining companies jumped 61 percent in the second quarter after Russia's Polyus Gold added a major new hedge position, an industry report showed on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets fell on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains driven by solid corporate earnings and mild U.S. inflation data that may let the Fed keep interest rates lower for longer, as U.S. stocks retreated after some big corporate names sold off. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0645 France Business climate Oct 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National acivity index Sep 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct 1400 U.S. Leading index Sep PRICES AT 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1241.6 1.05 0.08 Spot silver 17.13 0.06 0.35 Spot platinum 1261 3 0.24 Spot palladium 766 -1.5 -0.2 Comex gold 1242.2 -3.3 -0.26 Comex silver 17.17 -0.061 -0.35 Euro 1.2638 DXY 85.8 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)