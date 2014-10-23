FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,240; economic data eyed for cues
#Gold Market Report
October 23, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,240; economic data eyed for cues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,240 an
ounce on Thursday after dipping overnight on a stronger dollar,
but caution prevailed ahead of a host of global economic data
and on further outflows from bullion funds. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,241.60 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.
Wednesday's loss took gold away from a six-week high of
$1,255.20 hit earlier in the week.
    * The dollar is holding near a one-week high against a
basket of major currencies reached on Wednesday. 
    * U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September,
painting a weak inflation picture that should give the Federal
Reserve ample room to keep interest rates low for a while.
 
    * A slight uptick in September U.S. CPI data, a 0.1 percent
rise versus a mean forecast of no change, helped push U.S.
Treasury yields up, supporting the greenback. 
    * Investors will be eyeing data from China, Europe and the
United States on Thursday to gauge the health of the global
economy.
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3 percent to 749.87
tonnes on Wednesday - their lowest since late 2008. 
    * Flows in and out of the fund tend to influence prices due
to the size of its holdings.
    * The volume of gold sold forward by mining companies jumped
61 percent in the second quarter after Russia's Polyus Gold
 added a major new hedge position, an industry report
showed on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets fell on Wednesday, reversing earlier
gains driven by solid corporate earnings and mild U.S. inflation
data that may let the Fed keep interest rates lower for longer,
as U.S. stocks retreated after some big corporate names sold
off. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI Oct 
    0645 France Business climate Oct 
    0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 
    0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 
    0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. National acivity index Sep 
    1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug 
    1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct 
    1400 U.S. Leading index Sep

    PRICES AT 0045 GMT    
 Metal           Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1241.6     1.05      0.08
 Spot silver       17.13     0.06      0.35
 Spot platinum      1261        3      0.24
 Spot palladium      766     -1.5      -0.2
 Comex gold       1242.2     -3.3     -0.26
 Comex silver      17.17   -0.061     -0.35
 Euro             1.2638                   
 DXY                85.8                   
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
