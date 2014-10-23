FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,240 as Asian equities slide
October 23, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,240 as Asian equities slide

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold steadies after 0.7 percent drop overnight
    * Dollar holds near 1-week high, Asian shares dip
    * Coming up: Europe, U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,240 an
ounce on Thursday as Asian stock markets weakened, but caution
prevailed as the dollar hovered near one-week highs and outflows
from bullion funds continued. 
    Asian shares sagged after a retreat on Wall Street and
falling crude oil prices rekindled investor anxiety over slowing
global growth, while a mixed picture on Chinese manufacturing
failed to impress markets. 
    The dollar held near a one-week high against a basket of
major currencies, supported by firmer-than-expected U.S.
inflation data.  
    "There are still concerns over a global slowdown but the
recent gold rally seems to be losing momentum as the dollar is
gaining some strength," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals
trader. "People are waiting for more U.S. data this week to see
how the dollar performs."
    A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for users of
other currencies, dimming the metal's appeal.
    Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,243.40 an ounce
by 0636 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.
    Wednesday's loss took gold away from a six-week high of
$1,255.20 hit earlier in the week when fears mounted over an
economic slowdown across China, Europe and the United States.
    Any slowdown could send investors scuttling to gold, often
seen as a safe-haven asset compared with riskier assets such as
equities.
    But a drop in gold holdings by SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, despite the
lingering growth fears has been a concern. 
    Holdings in the fund, a proxy for market sentiment, fell 0.3
percent on Wednesday to 749.87 tonnes, the lowest level since
late 2008. 
    "While bullion prices are likely to remain in choppy trading
near-term, a convincing hold and break over the 50-day moving
average of $1,247 would theoretically be price-supportive," said
HSBC analyst James Steel.
    
    DATA AWAITED
    Markets were waiting for data that could affect global
central banks' monetary policy.
    Manufacturing data from Europe and the United States and
U.S. data on jobless claims are expected later in the day.
    A survey earlier on Thursday did not dispel fears of a
cooling economy in China, with the level of output in its
factories at a five-month low. 
    Meanwhile, gold was seeing some support from physical
markets in top consuming region Asia. 
    In No. 2 bullion consumer India, demand picked up due to the
Dhanteras and Diwali festivals this week, which are considered
auspicious periods to buy gold.
    China, the top consumer, was also seeing good buying
interest, with premiums holding near $2 an ounce over the global
benchmark.   
    
    PRICES AT 0636 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold          1243.4     2.85     0.23
 Spot silver         17.18     0.11     0.64
 Spot platinum        1261        3     0.24
 Spot palladium      766.5       -1    -0.13
 Comex gold         1243.6     -1.9    -0.15
 Comex silver       17.205   -0.026    -0.15
 Euro               1.2643                  
 DXY                85.776                  
                                     
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Alan Raybould)

