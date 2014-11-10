FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops as short-covering rally fizzles
November 10, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops as short-covering rally fizzles

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold drops nearly 1 pct
    * Dollar index weak after U.S. jobs data
    * Chinese premiums steady

 (Adds Chinese prices, updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold slipped nearly 1 percent
on Monday as investors adjusted positions after a short covering
rally, fuelled by a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report, and
as stronger equities and bearish sentiment continued to weigh on
the metal.
    Despite a 3 percent jump on Friday, gold remained below a
key $1,180-an-ounce level that could pressure the metal back to
4-1/2-year lows reached last week on a strong dollar and fears
regarding an upcoming rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Gold got a boost after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
214,000 in October versus a projected 231,000, hurting the
dollar and boosting the metal's appeal as a hedge. But other
details of the report were solid with the unemployment rate
dipping to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent. 
    "The rally on Friday may well be overdone as investors mull
over the U.S. data and realise the jobs data actually wasn't all
that bad," said Sam Laughlin, metals dealer at MKS Group. 
    "We are looking towards resistance around $1,180-85 while
support will be sitting around Friday's low print of $1,130."
    Spot gold fell as much as 0.9 percent to $1,168.10
before recovering slightly to trade down about $8 at $1,170.81
by 0724 GMT. It fell to $1,131.85 on Friday - its lowest since
April 2010 - before recovering to post its biggest one-day gain
in five months.
    Asian shares gained on Monday, while the dollar edged lower.
 
    Investor positions show the sentiment towards gold remains
bearish and it could plumb new lows before the end of the year.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.78 percent to 727.15
tonnes on Friday - its lowest in six years. 
    Speculators slashed their bullish bets in gold futures and
options to their lowest in four weeks, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday. 
    Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters predicted that gold
prices could fall to $1,000 by the end of the year for the first
time since 2009. 
    The case against gold comes from a stronger dollar, a robust
equities market and an improving U.S. economy - a factor that
could also prompt the Fed to tighten monetary policy.
    The lack of key U.S. data means this week may lead gold
higher as the focus remains on the jobs report, said Howie Lee,
an investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
    "However, this technical rebound is expected to be minor and
I won't expect it to breach past $1,185, if it does rebound" he
said.
    In the physical markets, premiums in top buyer China ranged
between $1 and $2 on Monday, steady from Friday. 
        
    PRICES AT 0724 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                     
 Spot gold         1170.81    -7.72    -0.66
 Spot silver          15.7    -0.08    -0.51
 Spot platinum     1209.25    -3.19    -0.26
 Spot palladium      768.5     0.56     0.07
 Comex gold         1170.5      0.7     0.06
 Comex silver       15.715    0.001     0.01
 Euro               1.2471                  
 DXY                87.427                  
                                     
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

