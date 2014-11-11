PRECIOUS-Gold firms after slide, but U.S. dollar recovery eyed

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Tuesday attempting to recover from a 2 percent slide in the previous session, but gains may be limited as the U.S. dollar nears a four-year high. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,154.46 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session. * Gold rallied on Friday as the dollar weakened after U.S. payrolls data marginally missed expectations, but the dollar has since recovered, adding pressure on safe-haven bullion. * Bullion came under pressure after world equity markets hit their highest level in more than a month on Monday, lifted by a deal to give global investors easier access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market and gains in U.S. equities. * Gold prices could tumble towards $800 to $900 an ounce, not seen since the 2008/2009 financial crisis, as the metal is no longer seen as a decent portfolio diversifier, metals merchant and hedge fund Red Kite said on Monday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to 725.36 tonnes on Monday - a fresh six year low. * Russia's central bank has been forced to step up gold buying to absorb domestic production hit by Western sanctions and to boost liquidity in its foreign reserves, sources said. * The U.S. Mint expects to restart sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins on an allocation basis from Nov. 17. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar started trade in Asia with a bid tone, reversing some post-payrolls losses with investors quick to rebuild long positions amid an absence of major drivers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct 1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1154.46 4.33 0.38 Spot silver 15.61 0.04 0.26 Spot platinum 1198.65 6.65 0.56 Spot palladium 761.4 2.8 0.37 Comex gold 1153.6 -6.2 -0.53 Comex silver 15.625 -0.046 -0.29 Euro 1.2423 DXY 87.808 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)