FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firms after slide, but U.S. dollar recovery eyed
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 11, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms after slide, but U.S. dollar recovery eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Tuesday
attempting to recover from a 2 percent slide in the previous
session, but gains may be limited as the U.S. dollar nears a
four-year high.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,154.46 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session.
    * Gold rallied on Friday as the dollar weakened after U.S.
payrolls data marginally missed expectations, but the dollar has
since recovered, adding pressure on safe-haven bullion. 
    * Bullion came under pressure after world equity markets hit
their highest level in more than a month on Monday, lifted by a
deal to give global investors easier access to China's $3.9
trillion stock market and gains in U.S. equities.   
    * Gold prices could tumble towards $800 to $900 an ounce,
not seen since the 2008/2009 financial crisis, as the metal is
no longer seen as a decent portfolio diversifier, metals
merchant and hedge fund Red Kite said on Monday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to
725.36 tonnes on Monday - a fresh six year low. 
    * Russia's central bank has been forced to step up gold
buying to absorb domestic production hit by Western sanctions
and to boost liquidity in its foreign reserves, sources said.
 
    * The U.S. Mint expects to restart sales of American Eagle
silver bullion coins on an allocation basis from Nov. 17.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar started trade in Asia with a bid tone,
reversing some post-payrolls losses with investors quick to
rebuild long positions amid an absence of major drivers. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct 
    1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1154.46    4.33     0.38
 Spot silver        15.61    0.04     0.26
 Spot platinum    1198.65    6.65     0.56
 Spot palladium     761.4     2.8     0.37
 Comex gold        1153.6    -6.2    -0.53
 Comex silver      15.625  -0.046    -0.29
 Euro              1.2423                 
 DXY               87.808                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.