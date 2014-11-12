FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar firms; investors wary of rallies
#Gold Market Report
November 12, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar firms; investors wary of rallies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold retreated from sharp
overnight gains early on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar edged
closer on a four-year high. Gold has struggled to hold rallies
with the dollar close to multi-year highs and big outflows from
bullion funds.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,161.60 an ounce by
0044 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Tuesday from a softer
dollar. The metal has been unable to make a convincing break
from a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85 reached last weak.
    * A stronger dollar and equities, along with optimism over
the U.S. economic recovery, have hurt gold.
    * The dollar index remained near a four-year peak of
88.190 hit last Friday, while the greenback was close to a
seven-year high against the yen. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.12 percent to
724.46 tonnes on Tuesday - a fresh six-year low. 
    * The bullion industry's annual conference agreed prices
would nurse losses over the next year. 
    * Lower prices have led South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti
 to plan staff cuts through voluntary severances.
 
    * The London Bullion Market Association will stop producing
its gold lending rates data from Jan. 30 as banks shy away from
the risks of providing financial benchmarks, a source close to
the situation said on Tuesday.    
    * Physical demand has shown signs of picking up as prices
have somewhat stabilised, after last week's muted response to
lower prices.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock prices were steady on Tuesday after the Dow and
Standard & Poor's 500 hit record intraday highs for a fifth
straight session, while the dollar rose against the yen on the
prospect of a delay in a planned sales tax hike in Japan.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index Oct 
    1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 
    1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Sep

    PRICES AT 0044 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1161.6    -2.8    -0.24
 Spot silver         15.68       0        0
 Spot platinum     1197.49   -5.31    -0.44
 Spot palladium     768.98    0.98     0.13
 Comex gold         1160.9    -2.1    -0.18
 Comex silver        15.69   0.012     0.08
 Euro               1.2461                 
 DXY                87.644                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
