PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; U.S. dollar, data in focus
November 13, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; U.S. dollar, data in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Thursday as
investors waited for U.S. data for possible cues, but sentiment
remained fragile as optimism over an economic recovery and a
strong dollar dimmed bullion's appeal as a hedge.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,159.86 an ounce at 0046
GMT, after easing 0.3 percent the session before. 
    * The metal has seen an intense sell-off since Oct. 31,
sliding below the key technical level of $1,180 and then
plumbing new 4-1/2-year lows of $1,131.85. It has since
recovered modestly on some short-covering, but the outlook
remains bearish.
    * The dollar was trading close to a four-year peak
against a basket of major currencies. The greenback has been
boosted recently on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates
and weakness in the euro and the yen.
    * Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets during economic uncertainty, tends to fall when the
greenback and equities are strong.
    * In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 722.67 tonnes on
Wednesday - the seventh straight day of declines. 
    * The holdings are also the lowest in six years. The ETF is
seen as a good reflection of market sentiment due to its size.
    * Switzerland's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had
found a "clear attempt" to manipulate precious metals price
benchmarks during a cross-market investigation into trading at
UBS bank.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. equity prices edged off record highs on Wednesday led
by weakness in the financial sector after six global banks were
fined a total of $4.3 billion for currency rigging, while the
oil market sagged on concerns over a supply glut. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output Oct 
    0530 China Retail sales Oct 
    0530 China Urban investment Oct 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep 
    1900 U.S. Federal budget Oct

    PRICES AT 0046 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1159.86    -0.59    -0.05
 Spot silver        15.62    -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum    1194.25    -3.25    -0.27
 Spot palladium    771.75     0.25     0.03
 Comex gold        1159.4      0.3     0.03
 Comex silver       15.62   -0.003    -0.02
 Euro              1.2434                  
 DXY               87.826                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.