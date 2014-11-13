PRECIOUS-Gold slips for second day; U.S. dollar, data in focus

* SPDR fund sees more outflows * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT (Adds WGC demand numbers, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold eased for a second straight session on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. jobless claims data for possible cues, and sentiment remained fragile as optimism over an economic recovery and a strong dollar dented bullion's appeal as a hedge. More outflows from bullion-backed exchange-traded funds indicated that investors anticipate further price falls as the dollar stays close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies. Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,157.73 an ounce at 0735 GMT, after easing 0.3 percent the session before. The metal has seen an intense sell-off since Oct. 31, sliding below the key technical level of $1,180 and then plumbing a 4-1/2-year low at $1,131.85. It has since recovered modestly on short-covering. "I think the market will consolidate at this level, we could go up a bit but not far," said a trader in Shanghai. "The support at $1,180 has become a key resistance level. It has been a quiet week on the data side, but today's U.S. data could provide some trigger." U.S. weekly jobless claims are expected later in the day, and could provide clues about the strength of the economy. The recovery is being closely tracked as it would influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates. Higher rates could hurt non-interest-bearing gold and boost the dollar. Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets during economic uncertainty, tends to fall when the dollar and equities are strong. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 722.67 tonnes on Wednesday - the seventh straight day of declines. The holdings are also the lowest in six years. The ETF is seen as a good reflection of market sentiment due to its size. Global gold demand fell to its lowest in nearly five years in the third quarter, the World Gold Council said on Thursday. India's jewellery purchases for weddings and festivals sparked a 39 percent jump in gold demand, but China's consumption tumbled. The industry body lowered its forecast for China's annual demand for a second time in three months, adding to recent worries over sluggish demand in the country. PRICES AT 0735 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1157.73 -2.72 -0.23 Spot silver 15.61 -0.02 -0.13 Spot platinum 1194.25 -3.25 -0.27 Spot palladium 769.5 -2 -0.26 Comex gold 1157.4 -1.7 -0.15 Comex silver 15.62 -0.003 -0.02 Euro 1.2445 DXY 87.804 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford, Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)