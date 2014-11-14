FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eyes third weekly drop in four on dollar strength

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday and
looked set to finish lower for a third week in four, as a
resilient dollar and strong U.S. economic data undercut
bullion's appeal as a hedge.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,159.30 an ounce
by 0036 GMT. The metal is down 1.5 percent for the week.
    * Gold has failed to recover strongly from a 4-1/2-year low
of $1,131.85 hit last week, as a higher dollar has kept it in
check. 
    * The dollar is trading close to a four-year high,
boosted by strong economic data. Weakness in the yen, which is
at a seven-year low versus the greenback, has also helped.
 
    * The number of new U.S. jobless claims rose last week but
remained near a 14-year low, suggesting the U.S. labour market
was moving toward full health. 
    * A robust economy could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to
soon raise interest rates, hurting non-interest-bearing gold.
    * The bearishness in bullion's outlook was reflected in
holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.3 percent to
720.62 tonnes on Thursday - an eighth straight day of declines
and a six-year low. 
    * India's Finance Ministry and central bank will reconvene
in a day or two after failing to come to a decision on Thursday
over whether to restrict gold imports after inbound shipments
surged in the past two months, pressuring the country's trade
deficit. 
    * Any new restrictions could raise local premiums to the
global benchmark and hurt consumer demand. Reduced Indian gold
buying would also pressure global prices, already smarting from
weakening demand in China.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stock prices held firm on Thursday after the Dow and
Standard & Poor's 500 reached record intraday highs, while crude
fell below $80 a barrel for the first time in four years on
further signs of a slowdown in China's economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3 
    0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3 
    1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3 
    1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 
    1330 U.S. Import prices Oct 
    1330 U.S. Export prices Oct 
    1330 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov 
    1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change    Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1159.3     -2.28     -0.2
 Spot silver        15.54     -0.06    -0.38
 Spot platinum       1190     -1.71    -0.14
 Spot palladium    764.03     -1.95    -0.25
 Comex gold        1158.4      -3.1    -0.27
 Comex silver       15.54    -0.081    -0.52
 Euro              1.2467                   
 DXY                87.83                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

