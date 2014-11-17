FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips after short-covering rally on stronger dollar
#Gold Market Report
November 17, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips after short-covering rally on stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold came under pressure early
on Monday as the dollar jumped to a seven-year high against the
yen, but the metal managed to hold most of the previous
session's short-covering gains. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,185.14 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, after jumping 2.3 percent on Friday, when it
also hit a two-week high of $1,193.34.
    * The gains on Friday, despite strong U.S. economic data on
retail sales and consumer sentiment, were from a short-covering
rally after bullion marked 4-1/2-year lows earlier in the month.
 
    * A stronger greenback and economic optimism could keep
gold's gains in check as the metal is often seen as an
alternative investment. A robust economy could also prompt the
U.S. Federal Reserve to soon raise interest rates, hurting
non-interest-bearing gold.    
    * Bearish sentiment in the market prevailed. Hedge funds and
money managers in gold futures and options slashed their long
bets for a third straight week to their least bullish in a
month, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
 
    * Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in the
world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust, in the third quarter, but legendary investor George
Soros has sharply cut his stake in Barrick Gold Corp and several
gold mining company ETFs. 
    * The Swiss National Bank repeated its opposition to a
referendum on boosting gold reserves on Saturday, saying a
yes-vote would put at risk its efforts to rein in the red-hot
franc against the euro for as long as necessary. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar surged to a fresh seven-year high against the
yen on Monday after Japan's third quarter GDP unexpectedly
contracted, giving the Japanese prime minister a strong excuse
to call a snap election and delay a planned sales tax hike.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep 
    1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct

    PRICES AT 0032 GMT     
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1185.14    -2.71    -0.23
 Spot silver         16.24    -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum      1203.9    -7.25     -0.6
 Spot palladium        764        3     0.39
 Comex gold         1184.5     -1.1    -0.09
 Comex silver       16.235   -0.079    -0.48
 Euro               1.2541                  
 DXY                87.455                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
