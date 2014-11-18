FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 2-wk high on robust dollar, US economy
November 18, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 2-wk high on robust dollar, US economy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Tuesday,
moving further away from a two-week peak as its safe-haven
appeal was dulled with the dollar holding close to a four-year
high and growing signs of strength in the U.S. economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had slipped $1 to $1,185.19 an ounce by
0051 GMT. The metal has eased off a two-week high of $1,193.95
hit in the previous session.
    * The dollar held its own on Tuesday after European Central
Bank officials raised the prospects of further stimulus steps
and as investors waited to see if Japan's leader would call a
snap election after the country unexpectedly slipped into
recession. 
    * The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was pushing closer to a
four-year high set on Friday.
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies and also weakens its
appeal as a hedge.
    * U.S. economic data on Monday also hurt gold. While U.S.
manufacturing output rose only modestly, other data overnight
showed a rebound in factory activity in New York State. 
 
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.33 percent to 723.01
tonnes on Monday - the first increase since Nov. 3, though they
were still near a six-year low.
    * India's central bank is in talks with the government to
increase curbs on gold imports, Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said
on Monday, reflecting policymakers concerns that a jump in
inbound shipments will worsen the country's trade deficit.
 
    * More curbs could hit demand from India, the second biggest
gold consumer, and could add pressure on gold prices. 
    * A vote in favour of boosting Switzerland's gold holdings
at a Nov. 30 referendum won't necessarily lift bullion prices,
Deutsche Bank said in a note, adding there was a "considerable"
chance the motion would pass. [ID;nL6N0T72O6]
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares
on Tuesday, drawing some support from two U.S. blockbuster
acquisitions and anticipation of more European monetary
stimulus. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China China house prices Oct 
    0200 China Foreign direct investment Oct 
    1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov

    PRICES AT 0051 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1185.19    -1.05    -0.09
 Spot silver         16.08    -0.02    -0.12
 Spot platinum      1196.8      2.9     0.24
 Spot palladium      764.6    -2.83    -0.37
 Comex gold         1184.8      1.3     0.11
 Comex silver         16.1    0.043     0.27
 Euro               1.2463                  
 DXY                87.878                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
