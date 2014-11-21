FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firm near $1,200, eyes third weekly gain
November 21, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firm near $1,200, eyes third weekly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold was headed for a third
weekly gain in a row on Friday  buoyed by a pause in the dollar
rally and short-covering after sharp losses, with support also
from physical demand that is picking up on firmer prices. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.06 an ounce
by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous
session. The metal is so far up 0.4 percent for the week.
    * The U.S. dollar paused for breath on Friday as its recent
rapid ascent on the yen attracted profit taking, though the
market mood remains bullish on the currency given the
outperformance of the U.S. economy. 
    * Gold had fallen to a 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85 earlier
this month on a strong dollar.
    * Investors focused on U.S. Labour Department data on
Thursday which showed underlying inflation pressures rose in
October, even though that also bolstered expectations of a
mid-2015 interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
    * Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, though an
increase in rates could dull its appeal. Gold is a
non-interest-bearing asset.
    * Ukraine slashed its gold reserves by more than a third in
October, while Russia increased its reserves for a sixth
straight month, according to International Monetary Fund data
released on Thursday. 
    * Significant buying and selling by central banks can
influence gold prices, which earlier this month 
    * Switzerland's gold exports rose by more than 12 percent in
October as shipments to major consumers India and China surged,
data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Thursday.
 
    * Some of the biggest price moves in gold since late October
have, unusually, occurred in Asian hours and traders more
accustomed to following the lead of their Western counterparts
suspect a big increase in algorithmic trading may be to blame.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares took solace from data showing broad U.S.
economic strength even as signs of spreading weakness in China
and Europe checked risk appetite, while the yen nursed its
losses after sliding to multiyear lows against the dollar and
euro overnight. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    No major data scheduled 
    
    PRICES AT 0042 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1193.06   -0.38    -0.03
 Spot silver         16.19   -0.03    -0.18
 Spot platinum     1203.75   -5.24    -0.43
 Spot palladium      767.5   -0.48    -0.06
 Comex gold         1192.7     1.8     0.15
 Comex silver        16.21   0.073     0.45
 Euro               1.2551                 
 DXY                87.598                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

