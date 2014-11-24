FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains, firm above $1,200 on China rate cut
November 24, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains, firm above $1,200 on China rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold traded firmly above
$1,200 an ounce on Monday, retaining gains from the previous
session on hopes that a surprise rate cut in China would boost
demand for bullion in the top consumer. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,202.20 an ounce by 0028
GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.
    * Gold got a boost from short-covering after China cut
interest rates unexpectedly on Friday, stepping up efforts to
support the world's second-biggest economy as it heads towards
its slowest expansion in nearly a quarter of a century, saddled
under a mountain of debt. 
    * China's leadership and central bank are ready to cut
interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions,
concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt
defaults, business failures and job losses, said sources
involved in policy-making. 
    * Bullion also got support from comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi that opened the door for
more drastic measures to prevent the euro zone from sliding into
deflation. 
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and slowing
economy. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net long
position in gold futures and options in the week to Nov. 18, as
they switched to a net long in silver, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday. 
    * The Swiss National Bank on Sunday repeated its opposition
to a proposal that would force the central bank to boost its
gold reserves, with just a week to go until Switzerland votes on
the issue. 
    * The Dutch central bank has repatriated more than 120
tonnes of gold from vaults in the United States, it said in a
statement on Friday, in a move it believes could have "a
positive effect" on public confidence. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets followed the dollar higher on Monday
as the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe
whetted risk appetites while sending the euro skidding.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 
    1330 U.S. National activity index Oct 
    1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Nov

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1202.2    0.86     0.07
 Spot silver         16.42    0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum     1220.05    6.95     0.57
 Spot palladium      786.8    -1.2    -0.15
 Comex gold           1202     4.3     0.36
 Comex silver       16.435    0.04     0.24
 Euro               1.2381                 
 DXY                88.307                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
