PRECIOUS-Gold eases from $1,200 as equities climb on U.S. economic data

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold dipped from $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday as equities rose on optimism over the U.S. economy, while traders nervously awaited cues from the dollar and a Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,199.15 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. government upgraded its reading on third quarter gross domestic product to 3.9 percent on Tuesday from 3.5 percent reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth would be cut to 3.3 percent. * But the upbeat picture was marred somewhat by other data showing consumer confidence sliding to a five-month low and a further moderation in house price gains. * A strong economy dulls gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset. * The gold market has otherwise been trading in a tight range this week, lacking direction ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and the Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves on Sunday. * The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with 8 percent last month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent. * China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rose in October on strong demand for jewellery and bars at the world's biggest consumer of the precious metal. * The world's largest jewellery retailer, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, became the latest company to flag the impact of pro-democracy protests as it reported a 23 percent drop in half-year profit due to weak gold sales. * Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Germany's BASF SE and two other big platinum and palladium dealers have been sued in the United States in what the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged price-fixing of the metals. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after data showing the U.S. economy growing at a relatively solid pace calmed investor anxiety over slowing global growth, while the Australian dollar languished near four-year lows against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Oct 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index Oct 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct PRICES AT 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1199.15 -1.54 -0.13 Spot silver 16.6 -0.05 -0.3 Spot platinum 1216.75 0.25 0.02 Spot palladium 789.2 0.1 0.01 Comex gold 1198.5 1.4 0.12 Comex silver 16.6 0.047 0.28 Euro 1.2479 DXY 87.856 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)