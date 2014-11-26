FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases from $1,200 as equities climb on U.S. economic data
November 26, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases from $1,200 as equities climb on U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold dipped from $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday as equities rose on optimism over the U.S.
economy, while traders nervously awaited cues from the dollar
and a Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,199.15 an
ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous
session. 
    * The U.S. government upgraded its reading on third quarter
gross domestic product to 3.9 percent on Tuesday from 3.5
percent reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected growth would be cut to 3.3 percent. 
    * But the upbeat picture was marred somewhat by other data
showing consumer confidence sliding to a five-month low and a
further moderation in house price gains. 
    * A strong economy dulls gold's appeal as a safe-haven
asset.
    * The gold market has otherwise been trading in a tight
range this week, lacking direction ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and the Swiss referendum on
central bank gold reserves on Sunday.
    * The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank
from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at
least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with 8 percent
last month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support
among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent.
  
    * China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rose
in October on strong demand for jewellery and bars at the
world's biggest consumer of the precious metal. 
    * The world's largest jewellery retailer, Chow Tai Fook
Jewellery Group Ltd, became the latest company to flag
the impact of pro-democracy protests as it reported a 23 percent
drop in half-year profit due to weak gold sales. 
    * Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Germany's BASF SE
 and two other big platinum and palladium dealers have
been sued in the United States in what the plaintiff's law firm
called the first nationwide class action over alleged
price-fixing of the metals. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after data showing the
U.S. economy growing at a relatively solid pace calmed investor
anxiety over slowing global growth, while the Australian dollar
languished near four-year lows against the dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Import prices Oct 
    0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 
    1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 
    1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index Oct 
    1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 
    1500 U.S. New home sales Oct 
    1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct
    
    PRICES AT 0045 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1199.15    -1.54    -0.13
 Spot silver         16.6    -0.05     -0.3
 Spot platinum    1216.75     0.25     0.02
 Spot palladium     789.2      0.1     0.01
 Comex gold        1198.5      1.4     0.12
 Comex silver        16.6    0.047     0.28
 Euro              1.2479                  
 DXY               87.856                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
