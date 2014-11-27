FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water below $1,200 as Swiss vote eyed
November 27, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water below $1,200 as Swiss vote eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold held just below $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday, despite weak U.S. data that would have
typically boosted prices, as traders awaited stronger cues from
a Swiss referendum on central bank bullion assets over the
weekend. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,198.70 an
ounce by 0035 GMT. Liquidity was thin due to the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday.
    * The metal dipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday despite a drop
in the U.S. dollar, which fell after a batch of weak economic
data.
    * U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October and a
measure of business spending plans fell for a second straight
month, suggesting some slowing in the pace of economic growth.
But other data on Wednesday showed consumer confidence
approaching a 7-1/2-year high in November. 
    * Sluggish data and a softer dollar usually proivde a boost
to gold, seen as a safe-haven asset.     
    * Outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed and holdings fell 0.29
percent to 718.82 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * The key event for the bullion market is Sunday's Swiss
vote on central bank gold reserves.
    * The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank
from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at
least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with 8 percent
last month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support
among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    *  The dollar fell on Wednesday after disappointing U.S.
home sales data, but global equity markets edged higher on hopes
for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and the
prospect that stocks may be a better investment than other
alternatives. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0855  Germany Unemployment Rate 
    1000  EZ Business Climate
    1000  EZ Economic Sentiment                         
        
    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1198.7     1.11     0.09
 Spot silver          16.5     0.03     0.18
 Spot platinum     1226.95      3.9     0.32
 Spot palladium     803.22     3.22      0.4
 Comex gold         1197.8      1.2      0.1
 Comex silver       16.485   -0.063    -0.38
 Euro               1.2508                  
 DXY                87.641                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
