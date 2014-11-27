PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar strengthens, oil prices slide

* Dollar index benefits from soft euro zone data

* Oil prices slide as OPEC opts not to cut output

* U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday, hurt by a sharp drop in oil prices, strength in the dollar and fresh outflows from bullion-backed funds, with traders cautious ahead of this weekend’s Swiss referendum on central bank bullion assets.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,193.85 an ounce at 1549 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $3.80 an ounce at $1,192.80. U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

News that oil cartel OPEC had opted not to cut output in the face of falling prices knocked benchmark Brent crude oil futures more than 4 percent to their lowest in four years.

“Falling oil prices might lead to a less inflation pressure, and this in turn is negative for gold,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

“The referendum on Sunday is also casting a shadow....The latest polls suggest there will be a ‘no’ vote, so we are expecting lower gold prices at the beginning of next week.”

Swiss voters go to the polls on Sunday to decide a motion that would oblige the Swiss National Bank to hold 20 percent of its reserves in bullion, repatriate gold from overseas, and undertake to make no gold sales.

If a ‘yes’ vote is passed, the Swiss central bank would have to buy about 1,500 tonnes of gold over the next few years, analysts say.

Investment interest in gold has suffered this year from expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy before other central banks.

Higher U.S. interest rates would lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and would also benefit the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

The dollar rose a quarter of a percent against a currency basket on Thursday, pressuring precious metals.

Outflows from the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, resumed on Wednesday. Holdings fell 2.1 tonnes to 718.82 tonnes, near six-year lows.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 1 percent at $16.30 an ounce, platinum was down 0.6 percent at $1,215.24 an ounce and palladium was up 0.5 percent at $803.98 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)