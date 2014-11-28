FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to third day as oil prices plunge
November 28, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses to third day as oil prices plunge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
third session on Friday and was headed for a weekly drop on
expectations that plunging oil prices could sap inflationary
pressure, curbing the metal's appeal as a hedge.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,187.40 an
ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal has lost about 1 percent for the
week, snapping a three-week rally.
    * Oil hit four-year lows around $70 a barrel on Thursday, as
OPEC resisted the temptation to cut back production following
the more than 30 percent plunge in prices since June. 
    * Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation.
    * Also weighing on gold was a firmer dollar, which made
notable gains versus the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown due
to the slide in oil. 
    * Investor outflows resumed in SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, on Wednesday
after a week with holdings of the fund hitting a six-year low,
reflecting weak market sentiment. 
    * Caution prevailed ahead of Sunday's Swiss vote on central
bank gold reserves. The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss
National Bank from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it
to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with
8 percent last month. 
    * The most-recent opinion poll showed support among Swiss
voters for the initiative had slipped to 38 percent, weighing on
prices.
    * A surprise 'yes' vote, however, could prompt the Swiss
central bank to buy about 1,500 tonnes of gold over the next few
years, boosting bullion prices, analysts say. 
    * Deutsche Bank is winding down its physical
precious metals trading business, moving to further scale back
its exposure to commodities. The bank will retain some precious
metals capability though its financial derivatives business.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
        
    MARKET NEWS
    * Oil prices, oil-related shares and oil-linked currencies
all tumbled in Asia on Friday, in the wake of OPEC's decision to
refrain from cutting output despite a huge oversupply.
 
       
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany retail sales Oct 
    0745 France consumer spending Oct 
    1000 Euro zone inflation Nov 
    1000 Euro zone unemployment rate Oct

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT    
 Metal           Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1187.4    -3.85     -0.32
 Spot silver       16.15    -0.06     -0.37
 Spot platinum   1210.75    -1.25      -0.1
 Spot palladium   801.25    -3.05     -0.38
 Comex gold       1186.2    -10.4     -0.87
 Comex silver     16.135   -0.413      -2.5
 Euro             1.2449                   
 DXY              88.101                   
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
   

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
