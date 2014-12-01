FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold, silver tumble after Swiss referendum
December 1, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold, silver tumble after Swiss referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold slid 2 percent on Monday
and silver slumped more than 6 percent to its lowest since 2009
after Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday
to boost gold reserves.
    The "Save our Swiss gold" initiative, proposed by the
right-wing Swiss People's Party out of concern the central bank
has sold too much of its gold in the past, was rejected by 77
percent of voters, said Swiss broadcaster SRF. 
    Spot gold dropped as far as $1,142.91 an ounce, its
lowest since early November. It was down 1.3 percent at
$1,152.46 by 0009 GMT. 
    Spot silver fell as far as $14.42 an ounce, its
weakest since August 2009 and down 6.4 percent from Friday's
close.
    U.S. gold futures dropped nearly 3 percent at one
point and silver futures tumbled as much as 9 percent.
    Analysts said the likelihood of the Swiss National Bank
raising gold holdings to 20 percent of its foreign exchange
reserves was remote although the extent of price falls in gold
and silver showed the decision was not fully priced in.
    A surprise "yes" vote would have prompted the Swiss central
bank to buy about 1,500 tonnes of gold over the next few years,
analysts said. 
   
  Precious metals prices 0009 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1152.46  -14.58   -1.25     -4.36
  Spot Silver        14.70   -0.71   -4.61    -24.27
  Spot Platinum    1187.75   -8.75   -0.73    -13.14
  Spot Palladium    801.50   -4.95   -0.61     12.41
  COMEX GOLD FEB5  1151.70  -23.80   -2.02     -4.31        25761
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  14.73   -0.83   -5.34    -24.83         8785
  Euro/Dollar       1.2437
  Dollar/Yen        118.86
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

