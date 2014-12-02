FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips after overnight surge, but holds above $1,200
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 2, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips after overnight surge, but holds above $1,200

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Tuesday but
retained most of the gains from its biggest daily jump in a year
the day before as a rebound in oil prices and a weaker dollar
burnished its appeal as a hedge.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dipped 0.3 percent to $1,206.30 an
ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 4 percent on Monday -
its biggest one-day jump since September 2013.
    * The metal hit $1,220.99 in the previous session - its
highest since Oct. 29, after dropping to $1,142.91 earlier in
the day after Switzerland voted against a proposal to boost its
gold reserves.
    * Spot silver gained nearly 7 percent on Monday,
recovering from sharp declines to a five-year low.
    * U.S. gold futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday, after
strong gains in the previous session. 
    * The metals got a boost as crude oil markets jumped as much
as 5 percent on Monday, rebounding from five-year lows with
their biggest daily gain since 2012, on fears that the high U.S.
shale output blamed for the global oil glut may be shrinking.
    * Bullion had fallen along with oil in recent sessions on
expectations that weaker oil prices could mean less inflationary
pressures. Gold is seen as a hedge against rising prices.
    * The boost in oil prices on Monday also weakened the
dollar, which fell on stronger commodity currencies. A weaker
greenback boosts dollar-denominated gold as it makes bullion
cheaper for holders of other currencies. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish
stance on gold and silver futures and options in the week to
Nov. 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Monday. 
    * An unexpected move by India's central bank to ease curbs
on overseas purchases indicates the government is more relaxed
about the trade deficit, though trade sources said it does not
mean there will be a jump in imports. 
    * The Perth Mint's silver sales in November climbed to their
highest since January as lower prices attracted retail
investors, while gold sales fell to a three-month low.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday,
having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian
dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in
commodity prices. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 
    1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov 
    1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct 
    1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1206.3    -4.13    -0.34
 Spot silver        16.35    -0.07    -0.43
 Spot platinum     1227.3    -10.3    -0.83
 Spot palladium    801.72    -1.78    -0.22
 Comex gold          1206    -12.1    -0.99
 Comex silver       16.37   -0.322    -1.93
 Euro              1.2475                  
 DXY                87.97                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.