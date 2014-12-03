FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips for second day on weaker oil prices, robust dollar
December 3, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips for second day on weaker oil prices, robust dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold slipped for a second
straight session on Wednesday to trade below $1,200 an ounce as
weaker oil prices and a stronger dollar diminished the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,196.60 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous
session. 
    * Oil prices resumed their slide on Tuesday, driven lower by
a deal that will add more Iraqi crude to already oversupplied
markets, higher margin requirements for trading U.S. futures and
a strengthening dollar. 
    * Bullion has fallen in tandem with oil in recent sessions
on expectations that weaker crude prices could reduce
inflationary pressure. The metal is usually seen as a hedge
against oil-led inflation. 
    * The strength in the dollar has also dulled gold's appeal,
along with optimistic views on the U.S. economy.
    * Upbeat comments from two influential U.S. Federal Reserve
officials stressing the positive impact on the U.S. economy of
the drop in energy prices contributed to the greenback's
strength.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.33 percent to
720.02 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * U.S. investment firm Blackrock said gold miners looking to
lure back fund flows need to cut production and give more money
back to investors rather than ploughing it into the business in
a bid to boost production. 
    * In India, the decision to scrap a rule mandating traders
to export 20 percent of all gold imported into the country was a
"reasonable" one and the government will review its gold import
policies, the central bank said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the
Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally
overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the
economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Nov 
    0145 China HSBC services PMI Nov 
    0850 France Markit services PMI Nov 
    0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov 
    0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov 
    1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 
    1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 
    1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Nov 
    1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1196.6    -1.96     -0.16
 Spot silver        16.42    -0.01     -0.06
 Spot platinum    1215.05     3.55      0.29
 Spot palladium    801.38      2.4       0.3
 Comex gold        1196.3     -3.1     -0.26
 Comex silver       16.43   -0.026     -0.16
 Euro              1.2385                   
 DXY               88.613                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

