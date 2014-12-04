FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on dollar strength, but holds above $1,200
#Gold Market Report
December 4, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on dollar strength, but holds above $1,200

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday as
the metal's appeal as a hedge declined with the dollar trading
at a 5-1/2-year high against basket of major currencies. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,207.40 an ounce by
0039 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session.
    * The metal is edging closer to a one-month high of
$1,220.99 reached on Monday, after having slumped to $1,142.91
in the same session.
    * U.S. crude closed higher on Wednesday at more than $67
after data showed a surprise tumble in inventories, but a report
suggesting Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil sent
Brent below $70 a barrel.
    * Gold has been moving in tandem with oil prices recently as
the metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
    * The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest in
more than 5-1/2 years on Wednesday on optimism over the economy.
    * Dollar-denominated bullion tends to drop lower on a
stronger greenback as its hedge-appeal is lowered.
    * A popular exchange-traded fund of gold miners dove nearly
10 percent in the waning seconds of trading on Wednesday, the
latest in a series of unusual moves in single securities on
heavy volume this month. 
    * South African precious metals mining firms Sibanye Gold
 and Northam Platinum are among a group of
about 10 companies interested in Anglo American Platinum's
 Union mine in South Africa, Sibanye and mining industry
sources said. 
    * The platinum market is expected to see a shortfall of
885,000 ounces this year, a report by the World Platinum
Investment Council estimated on Wednesday, as a strike in major
producer South Africa reduced supply. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday,
finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European
Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a
sputtering euro zone economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

    PRICES AT 0039 GMT   
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1207.4    -1.79    -0.15
 Spot silver        16.33    -0.06    -0.37
 Spot platinum     1220.7      2.8     0.23
 Spot palladium     794.4     1.42     0.18
 Comex gold        1207.4     -1.3    -0.11
 Comex silver      16.385   -0.027    -0.16
 Euro              1.2316                  
 DXY               88.882                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
