PRECIOUS-Gold eases as firmer dollar, weak oil prices dent safe-haven appeal
#Gold Market Report
December 9, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as firmer dollar, weak oil prices dent safe-haven appeal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold gave up some of its
overnight gains on Tuesday as the dollar recovered from losses
and oil prices weakened, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,200.26 an
ounce by 0036 GMT.
    * Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Monday on a brief surge
of late-day technical buying as it breached the $1,200-per-ounce
level long after the U.S. dollar dropped from a more than
five-year high.
    * But the dollar recovered on Tuesday and was higher against
a basket of major currencies.
    * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies and also decreases its
appeal as an alternative investment.
    * Softer oil prices have also hurt gold's appeal as a hedge
against oil-led inflation. Oil slumped to fresh five-year lows
on Monday. 
    * Investor sentiment has been largely bearish. Holdings in
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 719.12 tonnes on
Monday. 
    * Cues for the day will also come from U.S. economic data
that would indicate strength of the recovery and how soon the
Federal Reserve could increase rates. 
    * Strong data and higher rates could provide a further boost
to the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion.    
    * In gold mining news, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
, China's largest listed gold producer, is buying
nearly a 10 percent stake in Pretium Resources Inc, a
small Canadian miner developing one of the highest grade gold
finds in recent times. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. and European stocks fell on Monday after weak Chinese
and Japanese data stoked worries about slowing global economic
growth, while oil prices sank to five-year lows on expectations
of oversupply into 2015. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Trade data Oct 
    0745 France Trade data Oct 
    1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov 
    1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Oct 
    1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec 
    1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1200.26    -2.54    -0.21
 Spot silver          16.29    -0.04    -0.24
 Spot platinum         1227       -5    -0.41
 Spot palladium         795     -1.3    -0.16
 Comex gold          1200.8      5.9     0.49
 Comex silver        16.345    0.069     0.42
 Euro                1.2305                  
 DXY                 89.206                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

