PRECIOUS-Gold holds close to 7-week high on safe-haven demand
December 10, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds close to 7-week high on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold was trading close to a
seven-week peak on Wednesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as the
dollar weakened on cautious comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
officials regarding a rate hike  and on political uncertainty in
Greece.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.18 an
ounce by 0051 GMT. The metal jumped to $1,238.70 in the previous
session, its highest since Oct. 23, before closing up 2 percent.
    * The dollar index slipped for a third day in a row
after concerns over the timing of higher U.S. interest rates.
 
    * Dennis Lockhart, head of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said
he was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge to keep interest
rates near zero for a "considerable time", while San Francisco
Fed chief John Williams said the phrase was still appropriate.
 
    * Recent strong U.S. economic data had prompted investors to
believe a rate hike could come soon. 
    * As a non-interest-bearing asset, gold would have taken a
hit from higher rates, but the comments from Fed officials
helped calm investor nerves.
    * European political woes also hurt the greenback and
equities. Greek shares and sovereign bond markets plunged on
Tuesday after the government in Athens brought forward a
presidential vote that heightened uncertainty over the country's
transition out of its IMF/EU bailout. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.37 percent to
721.81 tonnes on Tuesday, another factor that could boost
prices. 
    * In the physical markets, strong investor demand lifted
American Eagle Silver Bullion coin sales to a record for the
second straight year, the U.S. Mint said on Tuesday.
 
    * India will announce changes as early as this week to a
rule mandating so-called star trading houses export 100 percent
of their gold imports, a policy maker with direct knowledge of
the upcoming action said on Tuesday. 
    * India should allow banks to use gold as part of their
liquidity reserves, which would let them make more use of gold
inside the country and reduce the need for imports, an industry
body said on Tuesday, seeing that as an alternative to import
curbs. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday
following a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors
found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Consumer prices Nov 
    0130 China Producer prices Nov 
    0745 France Industrial output Oct 
    1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov

    PRICES AT 0051 GMT 
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1228.18    -2.21    -0.18
 Spot silver        17.03    -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum     1240.5     -4.8    -0.39
 Spot palladium       805    -3.05    -0.38
 Comex gold        1229.2     -2.8    -0.23
 Comex silver      17.075   -0.059    -0.34
 Euro              1.2383                  
 DXY               88.656                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
