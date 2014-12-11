FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops further from 7-wk high as dollar recovers
December 11, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops further from 7-wk high as dollar recovers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar recovers against yen
    * Asian stocks dip on growth concerns
    * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims, retail sales

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold reversed early gains to
move further away from a seven-week high on Thursday as the
dollar got some respite against the yen, dulling the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
    Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets
such as equities, gained earlier in the session as Asian stocks
dipped on global growth concerns, along with a softer dollar.
 
    Weakness in oil prices has weighed on sentiment. Though
energy prices ticked higher on Thursday, they were still close
to five-year lows. 
    Gold tends to fall in tandem with oil as weaker energy
prices dull the metal's appeal as a hedge against oil-led
inflation. 
    "It is good that gold is able to stay above $1,200 despite
another slump in oil prices. But it is a little bit concerning
we haven't been able to build on it with the dollar weakening
quite a bit," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals trader.
    "If we stay near $1,230 for a while without making any
progress, it might turn out to be bearish," the trader said.
    Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,224 an ounce by
0743 GMT. The metal rose to a seven-week high of $1,238.20 on
Wednesday, but failed to hold on to those gains and ended the
day down 0.3 percent.
    Safe-haven demand and short covering have been behind gold's
recovery from four-and-a-half-year lows hit last month.
    An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund saw inflows of nearly 3 tonnes on
Wednesday, bringing total holdings to 724.80 tonnes.
    That was the fund's second straight day of inflows but
holdings are still firmly near six-year lows. 
    "Should a combination of low oil and shaky equities plus
increasing currency uncertainty promote investor risk aversion,
then gold may gain on renewed safe-haven buying, especially if
there is even a hint of fresh sovereign risk concerns," HSBC
analysts said in a note. 
    Among other precious metals, silver snapped a three-day
rally, while platinum and palladium edged higher.
    
    PRICES AT 0743 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold          1224    -2.7    -0.22
 Spot silver       17.02   -0.03    -0.18
 Spot platinum   1241.74    7.64     0.62
 Spot palladium   813.85    3.55     0.44
 Comex gold       1224.6    -4.8    -0.39
 Comex silver     17.055  -0.132    -0.77
 Euro             1.2468                 
 DXY                88.1                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Alan Raybould)

