PRECIOUS-Gold drops further from 7-wk high as dollar recovers

* Dollar recovers against yen * Asian stocks dip on growth concerns * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims, retail sales (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold reversed early gains to move further away from a seven-week high on Thursday as the dollar got some respite against the yen, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge. Bullion, seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities, gained earlier in the session as Asian stocks dipped on global growth concerns, along with a softer dollar. Weakness in oil prices has weighed on sentiment. Though energy prices ticked higher on Thursday, they were still close to five-year lows. Gold tends to fall in tandem with oil as weaker energy prices dull the metal's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation. "It is good that gold is able to stay above $1,200 despite another slump in oil prices. But it is a little bit concerning we haven't been able to build on it with the dollar weakening quite a bit," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals trader. "If we stay near $1,230 for a while without making any progress, it might turn out to be bearish," the trader said. Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,224 an ounce by 0743 GMT. The metal rose to a seven-week high of $1,238.20 on Wednesday, but failed to hold on to those gains and ended the day down 0.3 percent. Safe-haven demand and short covering have been behind gold's recovery from four-and-a-half-year lows hit last month. An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund saw inflows of nearly 3 tonnes on Wednesday, bringing total holdings to 724.80 tonnes. That was the fund's second straight day of inflows but holdings are still firmly near six-year lows. "Should a combination of low oil and shaky equities plus increasing currency uncertainty promote investor risk aversion, then gold may gain on renewed safe-haven buying, especially if there is even a hint of fresh sovereign risk concerns," HSBC analysts said in a note. Among other precious metals, silver snapped a three-day rally, while platinum and palladium edged higher. PRICES AT 0743 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1224 -2.7 -0.22 Spot silver 17.02 -0.03 -0.18 Spot platinum 1241.74 7.64 0.62 Spot palladium 813.85 3.55 0.44 Comex gold 1224.6 -4.8 -0.39 Comex silver 17.055 -0.132 -0.77 Euro 1.2468 DXY 88.1 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)