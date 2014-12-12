FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar gets relief, but poised for best week since June
#Gold Market Report
December 12, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar gets relief, but poised for best week since June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday as the
dollar got some relief from robust U.S. economic data, but the
metal was on track for its largest weekly climb since June on
gains earlier in the week from safe-haven demand. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,226.20 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after ending relatively flat over the past
two sessions. 
    * It is up 2.9 percent for the week - its best since the
week ended June 20.
    * The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers
early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data,
which provided fresh evidence of underlying momentum in the
economy. 
    * Strength in the economy and the greenback dulls the appeal
of gold, often seen as a hedge. Higher equities also hurt
bullion.
    * Movements in the energy markets were eyed by bullion
investors for cues as weaker oil prices would decrease demand
for gold, an inflation hedge.
    * U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low
below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending
losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish
demand outlook. 
    * Earlier in the week, gold had gained as global equities
and the dollar tumbled on profit taking, global growth concerns
and political uncertainty in Greece. The metal climbed to a
seven-week high of $1,238.20.
    * An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of
the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust.
    * The fund's holdings rose 0.13 percent to 725.75 tonnes on
Thursday - a third straight day of inflows. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar and most global equity markets on Thursday
snapped three days of losses after strong U.S. retail sales and
declining jobless claims signaled the U.S. economy could weather
weak oil prices and a likely interest rate hike next year.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output Nov 
    0530 China Retail sales Nov 
    0530 China Urban investment Nov 
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 
    1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 
    1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment Dec

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1226.2   -1.35    -0.11
 Spot silver        17.07   -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum    1233.49   -4.81    -0.39
 Spot palladium    814.97   -1.28    -0.16
 Comex gold        1227.1     1.5     0.12
 Comex silver      17.125   0.013     0.08
 Euro              1.2394                 
 DXY               88.581                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
