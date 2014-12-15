PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 on softer dollar

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,200 an ounce on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain in two months as the dollar slipped. But further steep losses in oil prices, which touched fresh 5-1/2-year lows, could hurt gold's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation, capping the metal's gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,223.86 an ounce by 0026 GMT. The metal climbed 2.6 percent last week, its biggest such rise since October. * U.S. gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,224.80 an ounce. * Investors were also keeping an eye on Australia, where the Sydney Opera House was evacuated after a suspicious package was found, television channels reported on Monday, soon after gunmen were reported holding hostages in the centre of the city. * Australia, which is backing the United States and its escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on high alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims or by home-grown fighters returning from fighting in the Middle East. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in gold and silver futures and options to their highest in four months in the week to Dec. 9 as shorts raced to cover positions after cautious comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers prompted a pullback in the dollar. * China's economic growth could slow to 7.1 percent in 2015 from an expected 7.4 percent this year, held back by a sagging property sector, the central bank said in research report. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Brent crude fell to its weakest since July 2009, trading just above $60 a barrel, after the International Energy Agency forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not to cut its output target. * Equities investors in Asia were nervous after U.S. shares posted their biggest weekly fall in 2 1/2-years last week on losses led by the energy sector and as they expect the Fed to hint this week it is getting closer to raising interest rates. * The dollar was trading lower against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1223.86 1.76 +0.14 1.57 Spot Silver 17.02 0.04 +0.24 -12.31 Spot Platinum 1224.75 0.25 +0.02 -10.44 Spot Palladium 812.00 2.90 +0.36 13.88 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1224.80 2.30 +0.19 1.76 2425 COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.06 0.00 +0.02 -12.91 510 Euro/Dollar 1.2460 Dollar/Yen 118.22 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)