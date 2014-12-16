PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday after falling more than 2 percent the session before in its deepest slide in over a year following a sustained slump in oil prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,196.10 an ounce by 0035 GMT. The precious metal lost 2.5 percent on Monday, giving up all of last week's gains as oil prices tumbled to fresh 5-1/2-year lows, cutting's gold's draw as a hedge against oil-fueled inflation. * Monday's drop was the biggest for spot gold in a single day since Dec. 2, 2013. * U.S. gold for delivery in February slipped 0.9 percent to $1,197 an ounce, stretching losses to a fifth session. * Apart from oil, investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which kicks off on Tuesday for clues on the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates. * Signs of strength in the U.S. economy have raised expectations that the central bank will hike interest rates next year which could weigh on gold, a non-interest bearing asset. * U.S. manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in nine months in November, joining bullish employment and retail sales reports in suggesting strength in the economy. * Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 17 percent from 10.5 percent in an emergency move to halt a collapse in the rouble as oil prices decline and the country's sanctions-hit economy slides toward recession. * Speciality chemicals firm Johnson Matthey has agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan's Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million pounds ($186 million) in cash. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. crude was trading above $55 a barrel in early deals, not far off Monday's 5-1/2-year low of $55.02, after OPEC once again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a glut. Brent oil fell nearly 3 percent to $60.20, its weakest since July 2009. * The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows while falling oil prices and concerns over global economic growth supported the safe-haven yen. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Dec 0200 China Foreign direct investment Nov 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct 1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov 1330 U.S. Building permits Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1196.10 3.89 +0.33 -0.73 Spot Silver 16.21 0.09 +0.56 -16.49 Spot Platinum 1205.25 0.75 +0.06 -11.86 Spot Palladium 795.00 -0.50 -0.06 11.50 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1197.00 -10.70 -0.89 -0.55 5062 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.23 -0.34 -2.04 -17.18 1222 Euro/Dollar 1.2442 Dollar/Yen 117.76 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)