FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 16, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday
after falling more than 2 percent the session before in its
deepest slide in over a year following a sustained slump in oil
prices.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,196.10 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. The precious metal lost 2.5 percent on Monday,
giving up all of last week's gains as oil prices tumbled to
fresh 5-1/2-year lows, cutting's gold's draw as a hedge against
oil-fueled inflation.
    * Monday's drop was the biggest for spot gold in a single
day since Dec. 2, 2013.
    * U.S. gold for delivery in February slipped 0.9
percent to $1,197 an ounce, stretching losses to a fifth
session.
    * Apart from oil, investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting which kicks off on Tuesday for clues on
the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates. 
    * Signs of strength in the U.S. economy have raised
expectations that the central bank will hike interest rates next
year which could weigh on gold, a non-interest bearing asset.
    * U.S. manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in
nine months in November, joining bullish employment and retail
sales reports in suggesting strength in the economy.
 
    * Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 17
percent from 10.5 percent in an emergency move to halt a
collapse in the rouble as oil prices decline and the country's
sanctions-hit economy slides toward recession. 
    * Speciality chemicals firm Johnson Matthey has
agreed to sell its gold and silver refining business to Japan's
Asahi Holdings Inc for 118 million pounds ($186
million) in cash. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. crude was trading above $55 a barrel in early
deals, not far off Monday's 5-1/2-year low of $55.02, after OPEC
once again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a
glut. Brent oil fell nearly 3 percent to $60.20, its
weakest since July 2009.
    * The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows while
falling oil prices and concerns over global economic growth
supported the safe-haven yen. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    0145  China       HSBC manufacturing PMI flash           Dec
    0200  China       Foreign direct investment              Nov
    0800  France      Markit manufacturing PMI flash         Dec
    0830  Germany     Markit manufacturing PMI flash         Dec
    0900  Euro zone   Markit manufacturing PMI flash         Dec
    1000  Germany     ZEW economic sentiment                 Dec
    1000  Euro zone   Eurostat trade                         Oct
    
    1330  U.S.        Housing starts                         Nov
    1330  U.S.        Building permits                       Nov
        
    1445  U.S.        Markit manufacturing PMI flash         Dec
    Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
       
  Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1196.10    3.89   +0.33     -0.73
  Spot Silver        16.21    0.09   +0.56    -16.49
  Spot Platinum    1205.25    0.75   +0.06    -11.86
  Spot Palladium    795.00   -0.50   -0.06     11.50
  COMEX GOLD FEB5  1197.00  -10.70   -0.89     -0.55         5062
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  16.23   -0.34   -2.04    -17.18         1222
  Euro/Dollar       1.2442
  Dollar/Yen        117.76
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.