PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low with Fed on track to hike rates
December 18, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low with Fed on track to hike rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its weakest
level in more than two weeks on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve signaled it was on track to increase interest rates next
year as the U.S. economy strengthens.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,189.86 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, not far above Wednesday's trough of $1,183.73 which
was its lowest point since Dec. 1.
    * U.S. gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,190.20 an
ounce.
    * The U.S. central bank said it would take a "patient"
approach in deciding when to bump borrowing costs higher. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen later said that meant the Fed was unlikely to
hike rates for "at least a couple of meetings," meaning April of
next year at the earliest. 
    * A hike in U.S. interest rates dims the appeal of
non-interest bearing assets such as gold and also pushes the
dollar higher.
    * Asian central bankers are on guard but say they are not
overly concerned that the Russian rouble's collapse will trigger
a big sell-off of their own currencies, saying their
fundamentals are favourable and their currency defences strong.
 
    * Anglo American Platinum has received a 4.5
billion rand ($385 million) offer for its 49 percent stake in
the Bokoni mine in northeast South Africa. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares rallied after U.S. stocks enjoyed their
strongest session this year when the Federal Reserve sounded
upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing
policy stimulus. 
    * The U.S. dollar posted its biggest daily gain against
major currencies since early October on Wednesday after the Fed
meeting. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130   China            House prices                    Nov
    0900   Germany          Ifo business climate            Dec
    1330   U.S.             Weekly jobless claims         
    1445   U.S.             Markit services PMI flash       Dec
    1500   U.S.             Leading index                   Nov
    1500   U.S.             Philly Fed  business index      Dec
        
  Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1189.86    1.66   +0.14     -1.25
  Spot Silver        15.73    0.04   +0.25    -18.96
  Spot Platinum    1194.90    8.40   +0.71    -12.62
  Spot Palladium    777.36    1.73   +0.22      9.03
  COMEX GOLD FEB5  1190.20   -4.30   -0.36     -1.11         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  15.77   -0.16   -1.02    -19.53          
  Euro/Dollar       1.2325
  Dollar/Yen        118.82
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
    

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

