PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week low with Fed on track to hike rates

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its weakest level in more than two weeks on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was on track to increase interest rates next year as the U.S. economy strengthens. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,189.86 an ounce by 0023 GMT, not far above Wednesday's trough of $1,183.73 which was its lowest point since Dec. 1. * U.S. gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,190.20 an ounce. * The U.S. central bank said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to bump borrowing costs higher. Fed Chair Janet Yellen later said that meant the Fed was unlikely to hike rates for "at least a couple of meetings," meaning April of next year at the earliest. * A hike in U.S. interest rates dims the appeal of non-interest bearing assets such as gold and also pushes the dollar higher. * Asian central bankers are on guard but say they are not overly concerned that the Russian rouble's collapse will trigger a big sell-off of their own currencies, saying their fundamentals are favourable and their currency defences strong. * Anglo American Platinum has received a 4.5 billion rand ($385 million) offer for its 49 percent stake in the Bokoni mine in northeast South Africa. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rallied after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this year when the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing policy stimulus. * The U.S. dollar posted its biggest daily gain against major currencies since early October on Wednesday after the Fed meeting. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Nov 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec 1500 U.S. Leading index Nov 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1189.86 1.66 +0.14 -1.25 Spot Silver 15.73 0.04 +0.25 -18.96 Spot Platinum 1194.90 8.40 +0.71 -12.62 Spot Palladium 777.36 1.73 +0.22 9.03 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1190.20 -4.30 -0.36 -1.11 COMEX SILVER MAR5 15.77 -0.16 -1.02 -19.53 Euro/Dollar 1.2325 Dollar/Yen 118.82 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)