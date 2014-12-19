FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,200, eyes weekly fall as dollar firms
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 19, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,200, eyes weekly fall as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below $1,200 an
ounce on Friday and was set to end a two-week rally as the
dollar gained on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is
on course to raise interest rates next year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,195.66 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. Bullion has lost more than 2 percent so far this
week, after rising in the past two.
    * That fall was largely on account of Monday's 2.5-percent
drop - its deepest this year - amid worries over rising U.S.
interest rates in 2015.
    * The Fed, after wrapping up a two-day meeting on Wednesday,
signaled it was on track to increasing rates next year but said
it was taking a patient stance, allowing gold to erase some of
its losses.
    * U.S. gold for delivery in February gained 0.1
percent to $1,196 an ounce.
    * "Gold prices are currently capped by a stronger dollar and
ongoing weak oil prices. Equity market gains further reduce the
appeal of alternative assets like gold. Despite this, gold keeps
challenging the $1,200/oz level," HSBC analysts said in a note.
    * Indian gold importers are offering a discount of $2 an
ounce versus London prices for the first time in almost five
months due to excess market supply. 
    * Barrick Gold Corp said it would suspend
operations at its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia following
passage of legislation that raises the royalty rate on open-pit
mining operations in the country to 20 percent from 6 percent.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets looked set for another upbeat session after
Wall Street boasted its biggest two-day advance since late 2011
amid relief the Federal Reserve was in no rush to start hiking
interest rates. 
    * The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was trading above 89
and within sight of the Dec. 8 high of 89.550, which was a
five-year peak.
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700   Germany        GfK consumer sentiment          Jan
    0700   Germany        Producer prices                 Nov
    0745   France         Business climate                Dec
    0900   Euro zone      Current account                 Oct
           
  Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1195.66   -1.99   -0.17     -0.77
  Spot Silver        15.84   -0.01   -0.06    -18.39
  Spot Platinum    1196.20    1.60   +0.13    -12.53
  Spot Palladium    787.00   -1.50   -0.19     10.38
  COMEX GOLD FEB5  1196.00    1.20   +0.10     -0.63         
  COMEX SILVER MAR5  15.87   -0.06   -0.40    -18.99          
  Euro/Dollar       1.2276
  Dollar/Yen        118.96
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.