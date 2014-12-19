PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,200, eyes weekly fall as dollar firms

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below $1,200 an ounce on Friday and was set to end a two-week rally as the dollar gained on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates next year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,195.66 an ounce by 0035 GMT. Bullion has lost more than 2 percent so far this week, after rising in the past two. * That fall was largely on account of Monday's 2.5-percent drop - its deepest this year - amid worries over rising U.S. interest rates in 2015. * The Fed, after wrapping up a two-day meeting on Wednesday, signaled it was on track to increasing rates next year but said it was taking a patient stance, allowing gold to erase some of its losses. * U.S. gold for delivery in February gained 0.1 percent to $1,196 an ounce. * "Gold prices are currently capped by a stronger dollar and ongoing weak oil prices. Equity market gains further reduce the appeal of alternative assets like gold. Despite this, gold keeps challenging the $1,200/oz level," HSBC analysts said in a note. * Indian gold importers are offering a discount of $2 an ounce versus London prices for the first time in almost five months due to excess market supply. * Barrick Gold Corp said it would suspend operations at its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia following passage of legislation that raises the royalty rate on open-pit mining operations in the country to 20 percent from 6 percent. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets looked set for another upbeat session after Wall Street boasted its biggest two-day advance since late 2011 amid relief the Federal Reserve was in no rush to start hiking interest rates. * The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading above 89 and within sight of the Dec. 8 high of 89.550, which was a five-year peak. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jan 0700 Germany Producer prices Nov 0745 France Business climate Dec 0900 Euro zone Current account Oct Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1195.66 -1.99 -0.17 -0.77 Spot Silver 15.84 -0.01 -0.06 -18.39 Spot Platinum 1196.20 1.60 +0.13 -12.53 Spot Palladium 787.00 -1.50 -0.19 10.38 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1196.00 1.20 +0.10 -0.63 COMEX SILVER MAR5 15.87 -0.06 -0.40 -18.99 Euro/Dollar 1.2276 Dollar/Yen 118.96 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)