FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 as equities, dollar gain
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 22, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 as equities, dollar gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck below $1,200 an
ounce on Monday, struggling to get past last week's losses, hurt
by a stronger dollar and equities which dulled the metal's
safe-haven appeal, and expectations of higher U.S. interest
rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.95 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after losing about 2 percent last week on worries
over a U.S. interest rate hike next year.
    * The Federal Reserve, after wrapping up a two-day meeting
last Wednesday, signalled it was on track to increase rates next
year but said it was taking a patient stance, keeping gold's
losses in check.
    * Higher interest rates would hurt non-interest-bearing
bullion, which was boosted by central bank liquidity and a low
interest rate environment in the years following the 2008
financial crisis.
    * Also weighing on gold was the strength in equities. Asian
shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week on a strong
footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year lows against
the greenback. 
    * Trading activity was likely to be thin this week, with
many investors away for Christmas and the run-up to the New
Year's holiday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long
positions in gold and silver futures and options in the week to
Dec. 16, a period of choppy trade amid volatility in the dollar
and oil prices, U.S. government data showed Friday.
 
    * More recent data about clues on investor positioning shows
that holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.41 percent to 724.55
tonnes on Friday. 
    * Russia's gold reserves climbed to 38.2 million troy ounces
as of Dec. 1 from 37.6 million troy ounces a month earlier, the
central bank said on Friday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro probed fresh two-year lows early on Monday in a
subdued start to a holiday-shortened week, extending a
multi-month trend of weakness against the dollar that many
traders say will remain intact in the new year. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1500 Eurozone Consumer confidence Dec 
    1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Nov 
    1600 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly 
    1600 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly 
    1600 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly 

    PRICES AT 0023 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1194.95     -0.4    -0.03
 Spot silver         16.05     0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum     1191.75    -2.23    -0.19
 Spot palladium        804     1.66     0.21
 Comex gold         1195.4     -0.6    -0.05
 Comex silver        16.09     0.06     0.37
 Euro               1.2225                  
 DXY                89.601                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.