PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 as equities, dollar gain

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck below $1,200 an ounce on Monday, struggling to get past last week's losses, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities which dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal, and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.95 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after losing about 2 percent last week on worries over a U.S. interest rate hike next year. * The Federal Reserve, after wrapping up a two-day meeting last Wednesday, signalled it was on track to increase rates next year but said it was taking a patient stance, keeping gold's losses in check. * Higher interest rates would hurt non-interest-bearing bullion, which was boosted by central bank liquidity and a low interest rate environment in the years following the 2008 financial crisis. * Also weighing on gold was the strength in equities. Asian shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year lows against the greenback. * Trading activity was likely to be thin this week, with many investors away for Christmas and the run-up to the New Year's holiday. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long positions in gold and silver futures and options in the week to Dec. 16, a period of choppy trade amid volatility in the dollar and oil prices, U.S. government data showed Friday. * More recent data about clues on investor positioning shows that holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.41 percent to 724.55 tonnes on Friday. * Russia's gold reserves climbed to 38.2 million troy ounces as of Dec. 1 from 37.6 million troy ounces a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro probed fresh two-year lows early on Monday in a subdued start to a holiday-shortened week, extending a multi-month trend of weakness against the dollar that many traders say will remain intact in the new year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1500 Eurozone Consumer confidence Dec 1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Nov 1600 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly 1600 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly 1600 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly PRICES AT 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1194.95 -0.4 -0.03 Spot silver 16.05 0.02 0.12 Spot platinum 1191.75 -2.23 -0.19 Spot palladium 804 1.66 0.21 Comex gold 1195.4 -0.6 -0.05 Comex silver 16.09 0.06 0.37 Euro 1.2225 DXY 89.601 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months