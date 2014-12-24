PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low as stocks, dollar surge on strong U.S. growth

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold was trading close to a three-week low on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic growth boosted equities and the dollar, weakening safe-haven bids for bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was firm at $1,176.61 an ounce by 0026 GMT. The metal is close to a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit on Monday. * Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0 percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years and the strongest sign yet that growth has decisively shifted into higher gear. * Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Tuesday after the GDP report. The dollar index climbed to its highest in nearly nine years. * A strong economy could also prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon, a factor that would hurt non-interest-bearing gold. * Bullion could come under more pressure before the end of the year, especially if it falls below the $1,170 level that could trigger stop-loss orders. * Thin liquidity due to the Christmas holiday could also exaggerate any moves in prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. and European shares rose on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials ending above 18,000 for the first time after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth supported risk appetite and lifted oil prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1200 U.S. Mortgage market index weekly 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1176.61 1.25 0.11 Spot silver 15.74 0.07 0.45 Spot platinum 1186.99 1.19 0.1 Spot palladium 810.97 2.37 0.29 Comex gold 1176.8 -1.2 -0.1 Comex silver 15.755 -0.012 -0.08 Euro 1.2178 DXY 90.049 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)