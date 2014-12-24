FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low as stocks, dollar surge on strong U.S. growth
December 24, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low as stocks, dollar surge on strong U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold was trading close to a
three-week low on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic growth
boosted equities and the dollar, weakening safe-haven bids for
bullion. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was firm at $1,176.61 an ounce by 0026
GMT. The metal is close to a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit on
Monday. 
    * Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0
percent clip in the third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years
and the strongest sign yet that growth has decisively shifted
into higher gear. 
    * Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on
Tuesday after the GDP report. The dollar index climbed to
its highest in nearly nine years.
    * A strong economy could also prompt the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates soon, a factor that would hurt
non-interest-bearing gold.    
    * Bullion could come under more pressure before the end of
the year, especially if it falls below the $1,170 level that
could trigger stop-loss orders.
    * Thin liquidity due to the Christmas holiday could also
exaggerate any moves in prices.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. and European shares rose on Tuesday, with the Dow
industrials ending above 18,000 for the first time after an
unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth supported
risk appetite and lifted oil prices. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1200 U.S. Mortgage market index weekly 
    1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly 
    1330 U.S. Initial Jobless claims weekly 
        
    PRICES AT 0026 GMT     
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1176.61    1.25     0.11
 Spot silver         15.74    0.07     0.45
 Spot platinum     1186.99    1.19      0.1
 Spot palladium     810.97    2.37     0.29
 Comex gold         1176.8    -1.2     -0.1
 Comex silver       15.755  -0.012    -0.08
 Euro               1.2178                 
 DXY                90.049                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
