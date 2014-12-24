PRECIOUS-Gold drops near 3-week low on more strong U.S. data

* Dollar down 0.2 pct vs basket of currencies

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold fell near a three-week low on Wednesday as the latest piece of strong U.S. economic data fed the view that the Federal Reserve may bring forward the timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates.

U.S. Labor Department data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped for the fourth straight week. A day earlier, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11 years.

Spot gold, initially supported by a softer dollar, gave up gains after the U.S. data to trade down 0.1 percent to $1,173.66 an ounce by 12:54 p.m. EST (1754 GMT), within reach of a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit on Monday. Any dip below that level could trigger further losses, analysts said.

U.S. gold futures for delivery in February fell 0.4 percent to settle at $1,173.50 an ounce in a shortened Christmas Eve session. The market will shut for the Christmas holiday on Thursday.

European equities ended slightly higher in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break, while U.S. shares also edged higher. Stronger equities reduce demand for bullion, often seen as an alternative to riskier assets.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent, dipping from the highest levels in nearly nine years on Tuesday.

“The dollar strength will continue to be a feature of the market in the first half of 2015 on the prospect of imminent interest rates hikes ... and that will weigh on gold in the medium term,” ActivTrades senior analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.

A steady stream of strong U.S. data could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon, a factor that would hurt non-interest-bearing gold.

“Continued slight pressure on gold after seeing weekly jobless claims (at) seven-week low, on the heels of yesterday’s GPD, strong stocks that need dollars to pay for them; all this could change next year as (a) strong dollar may hurt exports,” said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital markets in New York, said in a note.

Holdings of the world’s top gold-backed exchange traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, are near six-year lows, reflecting weak investment sentiment towards bullion.

Silver was up 0.3 percent at $15.71 an ounce and platinum was up 0.02 percent at $1,185.99 an ounce. Palladium was down 0.6 percent at $803.50 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Michael Urquhart and David Gregorio)