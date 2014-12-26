FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up in thin trade, eyes 2nd straight weekly drop
#Gold Market Report
December 26, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up in thin trade, eyes 2nd straight weekly drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up in thin
post-Christmas trading on Friday, but the metal was headed for a
second straight weekly drop as strength in the dollar and
equities hurt safe-haven bids for bullion.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,177.31 an ounce
by 0020 GMT, not too from a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit
earlier in the week.
    * The metal has lost about 1.5 percent for the week. 
    * Bullion lost ground this week after data showed the U.S.
economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11
years. Other data showed initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped for the fourth straight week, in further signs
of a robust economy.
    * Strong data decreases gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.
    * The data boosted the dollar on expectations the strong
economy would prompt the Federal Reserve to increase rates
sooner than later.
    * A higher dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies. An increase in rates is also seen to dull
demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
    * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was close to a nine-year
peak hit earlier in the week.
    * In other industry news, Deutsche Bank is open to offers
for its London-based gold vault following the closure of its
physical precious metals business, three sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday. 
    * Among other precious metals, silver and platinum
 were headed for their second straight weekly declines,
while palladium was on track for a weekly gain.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The Japanese yen rose on Thursday in extremely thin trade
because of the Christmas holiday, but the dollar remained not
far from the week's highs hit on diverging monetary policy
outlooks. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    No data scheduled for today
    
    PRICES AT 0020 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1177.31    4.01     0.34
 Spot silver         15.77     0.1     0.64
 Spot platinum     1189.74    2.54     0.21
 Spot palladium     810.55    7.55     0.94
 Comex gold         1177.4     3.9     0.33
 Comex silver       15.795   0.085     0.54
 Euro               1.2204                 
 DXY                 89.88                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
