PRECIOUS-Gold rises in thin trade; eyes 2nd straight weekly drop
#Gold Market Report
December 26, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises in thin trade; eyes 2nd straight weekly drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold rises 1 pct from 3-week lows
    * Dollar index slightly lower but still near 9-yr peak

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold gained 1 percent in thin
post-Christmas trading on Friday as the dollar slipped against a
basket of major currencies, but the metal was headed for a
second straight weekly drop, underscoring the bearishness in the
market.
    Spot gold gained 1 percent to $1,186.05 an ounce by
0711 GMT, moving away from a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit
earlier in the week.
    Liquidity was thin as key markets in the region such as
Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore were closed on Friday. The
U.K. market will remain closed, although New York will be open.
    "The weaker dollar probably attracted some bids but volumes
are really low and this rally might not last once everyone is
back from the holidays," said a precious metals trader in
Singapore.
    The dollar index was 0.1 percent lower after climbing
to a near nine-year peak earlier this week. 
    "Physical demand is light because people have closed their
books for the year, so I don't see that supporting prices
either," the trader said.
    Premiums in Singapore have dropped to between 80 cents and
$1 an ounce over the global benchmark, from about $1.50 two
weeks ago, traders said.
    "Trading volumes between Christmas and the New Year can be
notoriously thin. In a low-volume climate, bullion prices can
move sharply in either direction on even light investor
purchases or sales," HSBC analysts had said in a note this week.
    Despite Friday's gain, the metal has lost about 1 percent
for the week. 
    Bullion lost ground after data showed the U.S. economy grew
in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11 years. Other
data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits
dropped for the fourth straight week.
    Strong data decreases gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset
and increases expectations of an interest rate hike in the
United States.
    A higher dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies. An increase in rates is also seen to dull
demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
    Among other precious metals, silver was on track for
a second straight weekly decline, while palladium and
platinum were headed for weekly gains. 
    
    PRICES AT 0711 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold       1186.05   12.75     1.09
 Spot silver       16.03    0.36      2.3
 Spot platinum    1201.5    14.3      1.2
 Spot palladium    810.1     7.1     0.88
 Comex gold       1186.5      13     1.11
 Comex silver     16.025   0.315     2.01
 Euro             1.2206                 
 DXY               89.85                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath)

(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju Dwarakanath)
