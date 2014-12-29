FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains; SPDR holdings at 6-year low
#Gold Market Report
December 29, 2014

PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains; SPDR holdings at 6-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in nearly a week on Monday, retaining sharp
short-covering gains from the previous session, but the metal
could be susceptible to losses given weak investor sentiment and
a strong dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,192.25 an
ounce as of 0046 GMT, largely retaining Friday's 1.8 percent
gain. The metal rose to a peak of $1,199 on Friday, its highest
since Dec. 22 and its biggest one day jump in 2-1/2 weeks.
    * Bullion jumped on short covering amid thin market
conditions, raising questions about whether the gains can hold.
Liquidity has been thin due to the Christmas and year-end
holidays.
    * Gold prices were also buoyed on Friday by news reports
that China, the world's top consumer of gold, was considering a
policy change to reinvigorate the economy by allowing banks to
have more money available for lending and investment.
    * Bearish sentiment in the bullion market was evident in the
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.08 percent to
712.30 tonnes on Friday, a six-year low. 
    * Flows in and out of the fund tend to influence gold prices
due to the size of its holdings.
    * Also hurting gold is the strong outlook for the U.S.
dollar, reflecting a robust economy and the possibility of
higher interest rates. 
    * The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
value against a basket of currencies, was trading close to a
nine-year peak hit last week. 
    * A strong dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies and reduces its appeal as a hedge.
    * Oil prices remain soft, hurting gold's appeal as a hedge
against dollar-led inflation.
    * Traders will be looking at buying in top consumer China
and U.S. economic data for cues.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh
gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month lows
versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the Greek
parliament that could result in snap elections. 
    * U.S. stocks pushed higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P
500 both closing at record highs, while oil and natural gas fell
on worries of a supply glut and on mild U.S. weather.     
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Midwest Manufacturing Nov 
    1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Dec 

    PRICES AT 0046 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1192.25     -2.4     -0.2
 Spot silver         16.06     0.05     0.31
 Spot platinum     1209.25       -2    -0.17
 Spot palladium     815.13     0.53     0.07
 Comex gold         1193.1     -2.2    -0.18
 Comex silver       16.075   -0.072    -0.45
 Euro               1.2184                  
 DXY                89.991                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
