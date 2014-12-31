FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains, set to close 2014 on a firm note
#Gold Market Report
December 31, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains, set to close 2014 on a firm note

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Gold added to sharp overnight
gains on Wednesday as global equities took a hit from the
risk-averse sentiment in the market, triggering safe-haven bids
for the metal. 
    Bullion was on track to end the year on a steady note with
prices holding flat after a turbulent 2013, when prices slumped
for the first time in 13 years.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,201.20 an
ounce by 0041 GMT. In the previous session, the metal climbed to
its highest in nearly two weeks of $1,209.90, before paring some
gains to close up 1.5 percent.
    * Investors backed away from global equity markets on
Tuesday, with light volume magnifying moves, as worries about
Greece's future in the euro zone pushed shares lower and lifted
safe havens such as gold and U.S. government debt.
    * The dollar also slipped against a basket of major
currencies on profit taking after a recent rally to a
near nine-year peak.
    * Weaker stocks and the dollar help gold, seen as a hedge
against riskier assets. A softer greenback also makes gold
less-expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * Gold also got a boost from safe-haven bids following
increased geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a widening of
U.S. sanctions against Moscow this week may hamper bilateral
cooperation on issues such as Iran's nuclear programme and the
Syrian crisis. 
    * Gold has had a relatively less-volatile year in 2014,
compared with a 28 percent slide last year and a $500 range.
    * For this year, gold has lost 0.3 percent and traded in a
$260 range, though it did fall to a 4-1/2-year low in just last
month.
    * Investor sentiment continues to be bearish due to optimism
over the U.S. economy and the dollar, and expectations of higher
interest rates in the world's largest economy.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.21 percent to
710.81 tonnes on Tuesday, a fresh six-year low. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets were set for a cautious close to 2014 on
Wednesday as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone
served as an excuse to take profits on popular trades.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Dec 
    1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims weekly 
    1500 U.S. Pending Home Index Nov 
    1500 U.S. Pending Sales Change Nov 

    PRICES AT 0041 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold          1201.2    1.34     0.11
 Spot silver         16.27    0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum      1215.4    2.15     0.18
 Spot palladium      801.1     0.6     0.07
 Comex gold           1201     0.6     0.05
 Comex silver        16.27  -0.006    -0.04
 Euro               1.2163                 
 DXY                89.922                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
