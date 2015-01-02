PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up with oil, but poised for third weekly decline

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday as higher oil prices boosted its safe-haven appeal, but the metal looked set to post its third straight weekly loss, weighed down by a strong dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,186.75 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after ending 2014 down about 2 percent. * U.S. crude futures hit $55.11 a barrel before easing below $55 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by last week's larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks. * Higher oil prices support gold as the metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation. * Despite Friday's gains, bullion is down 0.7 percent for the week. * The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading close to its highest in nearly nine years. * The index ended 2014 with its biggest annual increase since 1997, boosted by strong U.S. economic data and expectations of higher interest rates. * A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and also reduces its appeal as a hedge. * Investor sentiment continued to be bearish. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 709.02 tonnes on Wednesday - a fresh six-year low. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro started the new year at 29-month lows in Asia after the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder steps on stimulus this month, so underlining the U.S. dollar's rate advantage. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0850 France Markit Mfg PMI Dec 1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI final Dec 1500 U.S. Construction Spending Nov 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Dec 1500 U.S. ISM Manuf Employment Idx Dec PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1186.75 5.15 0.44 Spot silver 15.81 0.17 1.09 Spot platinum 1213.2 10.7 0.89 Spot palladium 793 4.5 0.57 Comex gold 1186.9 2.8 0.24 Comex silver 15.855 0.256 1.64 Euro 1.2085 DXY 90.361 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)