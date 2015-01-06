FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 on safe-haven demand as equities weaken
#Gold Market Report
January 6, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 on safe-haven demand as equities weaken

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold was perched above $1,200
an ounce on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven bids as equities
weakened and as concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone
offset a stronger dollar.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,201.66 an
ounce by 0025 GMT, but largely retained the previous session's
1.3-percent gain.
    * Equity markets worldwide tumbled on Monday, led by
commodity-linked shares as oil prices fell to 5-1/2-year lows.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest one-day declines
in about three months.
    * Political uncertainty in Greece, which has renewed fears
of a Greek exit from the euro zone, also rattled European stocks
ahead of the country's elections later this month. 
    * Bullion is usually seen as an alternative investment to
riskier assets such as stocks. 
    * In a sign of improving sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 0.25 percent to 710.81 tonnes on Monday, though still
near a six-year low. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in gold and silver futures and options for the first
time in three weeks in the week to Dec. 30, U.S. government data
showed on Monday. 
    * The strength in the dollar, however, could cap any rallies
in gold. A robust dollar makes bullion more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
    * The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading
close to a nine-year peak reached on Monday, while the euro
hovered near its lowest since 2006.
    * Another closely watched factor is demand from top consumer
China. Buying has picked up in recent weeks ahead of the Lunar
New Year holiday, when gold is bought for gifts. Demand is
likely to stay strong until the holiday in February.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro wallowed near a nine-year trough early on
Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of
more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever
stronger.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Services PMI Dec 
    0745 France Consumer Confidence Dec 
    0850 France Markit Serv PMI Dec 
    0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Dec 
    1355 U.S. Redbook weekly 
    1445 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Dec 
    1500 U.S. Factory Orders Nov 
    1500 U.S. Durable Goods Nov 
    1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec 
    1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Employment Dec 

    PRICES AT 0025 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1201.66    -2.04    -0.17
 Spot silver         16.1    -0.04    -0.25
 Spot platinum       1206      0.9     0.07
 Spot palladium    792.63     2.93     0.37
 Comex gold        1201.9     -2.1    -0.17
 Comex silver       16.12   -0.093    -0.57
 Euro              1.1937                  
 DXY               91.377                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
