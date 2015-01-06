PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200 on safe-haven demand as equities weaken

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold was perched above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven bids as equities weakened and as concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone offset a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,201.66 an ounce by 0025 GMT, but largely retained the previous session's 1.3-percent gain. * Equity markets worldwide tumbled on Monday, led by commodity-linked shares as oil prices fell to 5-1/2-year lows. Both the Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest one-day declines in about three months. * Political uncertainty in Greece, which has renewed fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone, also rattled European stocks ahead of the country's elections later this month. * Bullion is usually seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as stocks. * In a sign of improving sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.25 percent to 710.81 tonnes on Monday, though still near a six-year low. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in gold and silver futures and options for the first time in three weeks in the week to Dec. 30, U.S. government data showed on Monday. * The strength in the dollar, however, could cap any rallies in gold. A robust dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. * The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading close to a nine-year peak reached on Monday, while the euro hovered near its lowest since 2006. * Another closely watched factor is demand from top consumer China. Buying has picked up in recent weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when gold is bought for gifts. Demand is likely to stay strong until the holiday in February. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed near a nine-year trough early on Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever stronger. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI Dec 0745 France Consumer Confidence Dec 0850 France Markit Serv PMI Dec 0855 Germany Markit Services PMI Dec 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly 1445 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Dec 1500 U.S. Factory Orders Nov 1500 U.S. Durable Goods Nov 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Employment Dec PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1201.66 -2.04 -0.17 Spot silver 16.1 -0.04 -0.25 Spot platinum 1206 0.9 0.07 Spot palladium 792.63 2.93 0.37 Comex gold 1201.9 -2.1 -0.17 Comex silver 16.12 -0.093 -0.57 Euro 1.1937 DXY 91.377 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)