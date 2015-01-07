FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Safety bids keep gold near 3-week high as stocks tumble
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 7, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Safety bids keep gold near 3-week high as stocks tumble

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold took a breather on
Wednesday after a three-day winning streak but held near its
highest in three weeks as investors sought safety in the metal
amid a tumble in global equities. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,216.30 an ounce
by 0033 GMT, after jumping over 1 percent overnight to $1,222.40
- its highest since Dec. 15.
    * Stock prices fell on global markets on Tuesday, stuck in a
dismal start to 2015 as tumbling oil prices and Greece's
possible exit from the euro zone struck a note of fear and drove
investors to safe-haven assets, including gold, the yen and
low-risk government bonds. 
    * Softer-than-expected U.S. economic data on Tuesday also
added to gold's appeal as a safer bet. Growth in the U.S.
services sector braked in December and new orders for
manufactured goods fell for a fourth straight month in November.
 
    * The flight to safety was enough to offset possible losses
from the strength in the dollar, which is trading close
to a nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies.
    * A stronger greenback typically hurts gold, as it makes
bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * Doubts over gold's rally persisted as seen in the holdings
of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, that fell 0.42 percent to 707.82 tonnes on
Tuesday to a fresh six-year low.
    * Investors will be eyeing key economic data due from Europe
and the United States later in the day for cues.    
    * In news from the physical markets, CME Group Inc's 
planned Asian gold kilobar contract will begin trading in Hong
Kong on Jan. 26, a new entrant in the regional race to provide a
price benchmark. 
    * The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell
to a four-month low in December, with annual sales declining by
a third. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets slipped while the euro hit a nine-year
trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil prices and worries about
the world economy drove skittish investors into the arms of safe
havens such as the yen and sovereign debt. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0855 Germany Unemployment Chg Dec 
    1000 Eurozone Inflation Dec 
    1000 Eurozone Unemployment Rate Nov 
    1200 U.S. Mortgage Maret Index weekly 
    1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly 
    1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec 
    1330 U.S. International Trade Nov 

    PRICES AT 0033 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1216.3    -2.15    -0.18
 Spot silver         16.43    -0.08    -0.48
 Spot platinum      1219.8      6.4     0.53
 Spot palladium     801.25      0.5     0.06
 Comex gold         1216.8     -2.6    -0.21
 Comex silver        16.47   -0.167       -1
 Euro               1.1869                  
 DXY                91.771                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.