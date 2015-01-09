FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. jobs data, poised for weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 9, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. jobs data, poised for weekly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but the metal was set to
post its first weekly gain in four on safe-haven bids amid
political uncertainty in Greece. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,209.60 an ounce by 0034
GMT, below a three-week high of $1,222.40 reached on Tuesday.
    * The metal has gained 1.7 percent so far this week,
snapping a three-week losing streak, after global equities
slumped on worries over political developments in Greece that
could see it leaving the euro zone.
    * Equities have since recovered, leading to declines in gold
prices. 
    * Traders were keenly awaiting the release of U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report later in the day to gauge the strength of the
world's biggest economy. Robust data would dent gold's appeal as
a hedge.
    * Strong data could also prompt the Fed to increase interest
rates sooner rather than later, hurting non-interest-bearing
bullion. 
    * However, minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting
released on Wednesday indicated that the central bank was in no
hurry to raise interest rates. 
    * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week and job cuts
declined sharply in December, supporting views of faster U.S.
growth this year, despite a faltering global economy.
 
    * Also limiting gold's move upwards was the strength in the
dollar, which was trading near a nine-year peak against a basket
of major currencies. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global equity markets surged and the dollar hit a
nine-year high on Thursday, lifted by the Fed's confidence in
the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive new stimulus in Europe.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov 
    0700 Germany Trade Balance, EUR, SA Nov 
    0745 France Industrial Output MM Nov 
    1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Dec 
    1330 U.S. Unemployment Rate Dec 
    1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov 
    1500 U.S. ECRI weekly 

    PRICES AT 0034 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1209.6     0.97     0.08
 Spot silver         16.37     0.06     0.37
 Spot platinum      1217.5     3.01     0.25
 Spot palladium     789.75     2.45     0.31
 Comex gold         1209.7      1.2      0.1
 Comex silver        16.39    0.005     0.03
 Euro               1.1792                  
 DXY                92.312                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.