PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1 pct to one-month high as shares, oil fall

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold climbed 1 percent to a one-month high on Monday as the dollar pared gains and shares turned negative, with investor sentiment boosted by shifting expectations on when U.S. interest rates may rise.

Spot gold climbed to its highest since Dec. 10 at $1,235.90 in Asian trade and was up 1 percent at $1,233.96 an ounce by 2:56 p.m. EST (1956 GMT).

U.S. gold futures for delivery in February settled up 1.4 percent at $1,232.80.

The metal was supported by falls in European and U.S. stock markets after oil prices fell to their lowest since April 2009. Meanwhile, the dollar pared earlier gains against six major currencies.

“Most of today’s strength is coming from some slight weakness across the board in the equity markets and that’s drawing some attention to some alternative asset classes,” said David Meger, director of metals trading for High Ridge Futures in Chicago.

“You can see money moving into bonds and precious metals.”

Weaker oil prices tend to hurt gold as they reduce the need for the precious metal as a hedge against oil-led inflation. But as equity markets have recently been hit by persistent weakness in oil prices, flight-to-safety demand bolstered the metal.

“There seems to be some higher risk aversion among market participants,” Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

“The inflation-related argument that oil prices should be good for gold is losing against other supportive factors such as improving physical demand in Asia... (and) more optimistic speculators and financial investors.”

Gold had posted its biggest weekly gain since June last week at 2.9 percent, snapping a three-week decline.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed U.S. wages posted their biggest drop in at least eight years in December, even though payrolls increased by 252,000.

The data added to speculation the Federal Reserve would be cautious in raising rates, which could help non-interest-bearing gold.

Short-term investor sentiment turned slightly more positive towards gold at the end of last week, with holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rising 0.42 percent to 707.82 tonnes on Friday.

Bullion drew some support from physical markets, with buyers in China stocking up for the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Silver was up 0.4 percent at $16.56 an ounce, platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,238.00 an ounce and palladium gained 1.1 percent to $809.00 an ounce.