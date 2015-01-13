FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-month high on falling oil, equities
January 13, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-month high on falling oil, equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold took a breather on
Tuesday after two-straight sessions of gains to hover near its
highest in a month, underpinned by safe-haven demand triggered
by a slump in oil prices and global equities.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,230.70 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, but retained most of its 2-percent gain from
the last two sessions. The metal on Monday climbed to its
highest since Dec. 10 at $1,235.90.
    * U.S. gold futures were also holding near a
one-month peak of $1,236.
    * Most stock markets around the world fell on Monday as oil
prices showed no sign of breaking their prolonged downward
spiral. 
    * Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on
Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after
Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil
producers gave no indication of cutting output. 
    * Gold, typically seen as an alternative investment to
riskier assets such as stocks, rose as investors channelled
money into the asset.
    * Weaker oil prices tend to hurt gold as they reduce the
need for the precious metal as a hedge against oil-led
inflation. But as equity markets have recently been hit by
persistent weakness in oil prices and concerns have risen over
the economic impact of lower oil, flight-to-safety demand has
bolstered the metal.
    * Bullion also drew support from the Asian physical markets,
with buyers in China stocking up for the Lunar New Year holiday
in February.   
    * Turkish gold imports fell to 11.8 tonnes in December from
31.6 tonnes a year ago, data from Bourse Istanbul showed on
Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar got off on the backfoot against the yen on
Tuesday, as Treasury yields fell on increased demand for
safe-haven assets amid plunging oil prices and weaker stock
markets. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan Economy Watchers Poll Dec 
    0700 Germany Wholesale Price Index Dec 
    1355 U.S. Redbook MM Weekly 
    1400 U.S. NFIB Business Optimism Dec 
    1500 U.S. IBD Economic Optimism Jan 
    China Exports Dec 
    China Imports Dec 
    
    PRICES AT 0031 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1230.7    -2.56    -0.21
 Spot silver         16.55     0.02     0.12
 Spot platinum      1236.5    -1.24     -0.1
 Spot palladium     804.98    -1.32    -0.16
 Comex gold         1231.2     -1.6    -0.13
 Comex silver       16.575    0.011     0.07
 Euro               1.1825                  
 DXY                92.069                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
