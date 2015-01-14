FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold edges towards 12-week high on safe-haven demand
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
#Gold Market Report
January 14, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges towards 12-week high on safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold edged up for a third
session out of four to hover near a 12-week peak on Wednesday,
bolstered by safe-haven demand as tumbling oil prices and
worries over global economic growth hit equities.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,231.80 an
ounce by 0045 GMT.
    * Gold closed Tuesday down 0.2 percent after marking a
12-week high of $1,243.60 earlier in the session as the dollar
returned to near its session-highs and as crude oil prices pared
steep losses.
    * Oil tumbled 5 percent to near six-year lows before
recovering ground on Tuesday, and Brent briefly traded at par to
U.S. crude for the first time in three months as some traders
moved to take advantage of ample storage space in the United
States. 
    * Weaker oil prices tend to hurt gold as they reduce the
need for the precious metal as a hedge against oil-led
inflation. But as equity markets have been hit by the slump in
oil prices and concerns have risen over its economic impact,
flight-to-safety demand has bolstered the metal.
    * Equities were also hurt on Tuesday after the World Bank
lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to
disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and
some major emerging economies. 
    * The global development lender predicted the global economy
would grow 3 percent this year, below a forecast of 3.4 percent
made in June, according to its twice-yearly Global Economic
Prospects report.
    * Other safe-haven assets such as the yen were also
well-bid. The dollar neared one-month lows against the Japanese
yen early on Wednesday as U.S. yields continued to shrink.
 
    * Bullion traders were closely watching moves in the
currency markets as a stronger dollar would dull the metal's
appeal as a hedge.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro was pinned near nine-year lows on Wednesday as
investors wagered the European Central Bank was just a week away
from launching a new stimulus campaign, while concerns about the
global economy kept Asian equities subdued. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745 France Current Account Nov 
    1000 Eurozone Industrial Production Nov 
    1200 U.S. Mortgage Market Index Weekly 
    1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index Weekly 
    1330 U.S. Retail Sales MM Dec 
    1330 U.S. Import Prices MM Dec 
    1500 U.S. Business Inventories MM Nov 
    PRICES AT 0045 GMT    
 Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg
                                   
 Spot gold         1231.8     1.2      0.1
 Spot silver        16.99   -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum     1239.1     4.1     0.33
 Spot palladium    812.47   -0.51    -0.06
 Comex gold        1232.4      -2    -0.16
 Comex silver       17.04  -0.116    -0.68
 Euro              1.1772                 
 DXY               92.235                 
                                   
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
