#Gold Market Report
January 14, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below 12-week high as dollar slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below a 12-week
high on Wednesday as weakness in the dollar supported the
safe-haven metal, after earlier losses spurred by a rout in
other commodities such as oil and copper.
    The Japanese yen, another safe-haven asset, rose 1 percent
against the dollar, helping gold, which had dropped earlier in
the session as oil added to losses near its lowest since 2009
and copper dropped to 5-1/2-year lows. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,231.11 an ounce by
0733 GMT, below a 12-week high of $1,243.60 reached on Tuesday.
The metal fell as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session.
    "We are giving back some of the gains because of the overall
unwinding of positions in commodities," said a precious metals
trader in Sydney, adding that gold also faced technical
resistance at around $1,244.
    "Gold might push higher, given equities have been volatile,
but it will be hard work. In the short term we might squeeze
lower to $1,220 before we head back up."
    Asian equities dipped on worries over global economic
growth. On Tuesday the World Bank lowered its global growth
forecasts for 2015 and next year due to disappointing prospects
in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies.
 
    Typically, lower equities and a slowdown in the global
economy would have lifted the price of safe-haven gold, but
bullion traders found it hard to ignore the sharp sell-offs in
oil and copper on Wednesday.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
tumbled as much as 8.7 percent, while Shanghai copper fell 5
percent, the maximum it is allowed to fall in one day, because
of the global economic concerns and a wave of stop-loss orders.
    
    The metal is often considered a barometer of industrial
demand, so the slump leant extra gravitas to the forecast cut
from the World Bank.
    In the physical bullion markets, buyers turned cautious
after gold failed to hold on to the previous session's highs. 
    Premiums in top consumer China fell to around $3 an ounce
over the global benchmark from $4-$5 in the previous session.
    Among other precious metals, silver slipped 1 percent
after gaining nearly 3 percent on Tuesday. Palladium and
platinum also declined.
    
    PRICES AT 0733 GMT    
 Metal           Last     Change  Pct chg
                                  
 Spot gold       1231.11    0.51     0.04
 Spot silver       16.81   -0.19    -1.12
 Spot platinum   1231.99   -3.01    -0.24
 Spot palladium      797  -15.98    -1.97
 Comex gold       1231.3    -3.1    -0.25
 Comex silver     16.875  -0.281    -1.64
 Euro             1.1795                 
 DXY              92.075                 
                                  
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Alan Raybould and Anupama Dwivedi)

