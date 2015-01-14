PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below 12-week high as dollar slips

(Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below a 12-week high on Wednesday as weakness in the dollar supported the safe-haven metal, after earlier losses spurred by a rout in other commodities such as oil and copper. The Japanese yen, another safe-haven asset, rose 1 percent against the dollar, helping gold, which had dropped earlier in the session as oil added to losses near its lowest since 2009 and copper dropped to 5-1/2-year lows. Spot gold was little changed at $1,231.11 an ounce by 0733 GMT, below a 12-week high of $1,243.60 reached on Tuesday. The metal fell as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session. "We are giving back some of the gains because of the overall unwinding of positions in commodities," said a precious metals trader in Sydney, adding that gold also faced technical resistance at around $1,244. "Gold might push higher, given equities have been volatile, but it will be hard work. In the short term we might squeeze lower to $1,220 before we head back up." Asian equities dipped on worries over global economic growth. On Tuesday the World Bank lowered its global growth forecasts for 2015 and next year due to disappointing prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies. Typically, lower equities and a slowdown in the global economy would have lifted the price of safe-haven gold, but bullion traders found it hard to ignore the sharp sell-offs in oil and copper on Wednesday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange tumbled as much as 8.7 percent, while Shanghai copper fell 5 percent, the maximum it is allowed to fall in one day, because of the global economic concerns and a wave of stop-loss orders. The metal is often considered a barometer of industrial demand, so the slump leant extra gravitas to the forecast cut from the World Bank. In the physical bullion markets, buyers turned cautious after gold failed to hold on to the previous session's highs. Premiums in top consumer China fell to around $3 an ounce over the global benchmark from $4-$5 in the previous session. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 1 percent after gaining nearly 3 percent on Tuesday. Palladium and platinum also declined. PRICES AT 0733 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1231.11 0.51 0.04 Spot silver 16.81 -0.19 -1.12 Spot platinum 1231.99 -3.01 -0.24 Spot palladium 797 -15.98 -1.97 Comex gold 1231.3 -3.1 -0.25 Comex silver 16.875 -0.281 -1.64 Euro 1.1795 DXY 92.075 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford, Alan Raybould and Anupama Dwivedi)